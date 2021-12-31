Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo assaulted by 'four cowards' at his home

Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo was left with cuts and bruising around his right eye after being assaulted during a burglary at his home.

The Portugal international was with his family when the burglary took place. He said in a post on Instagram Stories that he fought back while protecting his family. He has a 2-year-old daughter, Alicia, with partner Daniela Machado.

Cancelo wrote on Instagram: “Unfortunately today I was assaulted by four cowards who hurt me and tried to hurt my family. When you show resistance this is what happens. They managed to take all my jewelry and leave me with my face with this state."

The photo on Instagram showed a deep cut above his right eyebrow and cuts closer to his eye.

“I don't know how there are people with such meanness,” he wrote. “The most important thing for me is my family and luckily they are all OK. And I after many obstacles in my life, this is just one more that I will overcome. Firm and strong, like always.”

A Manchester City statement read: “We are shocked and appalled that Joao Cancelo and his family were subjected to a burglary at their home this evening during which Joao was also assaulted.

“Joao and his family are being supported by the club and he is helping the police with their enquiries as they investigate this very serious matter.”

Cancelo joined City from Juventus in August 2019 and has made exactly 100 appearances for the club, scoring seven goals.

The 27-year-old full-back has been widely considered as one of the best players for Pep Guardiola’s Premier League leaders this season.

