Lionel Messi v Cristiano Ronaldo in Champions League last 16

Cristiano Ronaldo will resume his rivalry with Lionel Messi after Manchester United were handed a tough Champions League last 16 draw against Paris Saint-Germain on Monday.

Manchester United and PSG will meet in the Champions League for the third time in four seasons when the action resumes in February.

Champions League Last 16 Benfica v Real Madrid Villarreal v Manchester City Atletico Madrid v Bayern Munich RB Salzburg v Liverpool Inter Milan v Ajax Sporting Lisbon v Juventus Chelsea v Lille PSG v Manchester United First legs to be played on February 15-16 and 22-23 and second legs on March 8-9 and 15-16

The French club will be at home in the first leg before the return fixture at Old Trafford.

Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich were drawn together in the other standout tie, while title holders Chelsea will take on French champions Lille. Among other clashes, Manchester City head to Villarreal, while Liverpool were drawn against RB Salzburg.

There was some drama at the draw ceremony in Nyon. United were initially drawn to play Villarreal even though the English club’s name should not have been in that pot since the two advanced from the same group. Manchester City were then drawn to play the Spanish side instead.

But the spotlight will mainly be on Messi v Ronaldo. The Argentine great, who joined PSG in the summer, has struggled to fire in Ligue 1, but has five goals in the Champions League. Ronaldo, who is the competition's all-time top scorer with 140 goals, has six this season.

United famously beat PSG in the last 16 in 2018-19 at the start of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's tenure as manager, recovering from a 2-0 home defeat in the first leg to win the return 3-1.

Despite the signing of Messi, Mauricio Pochettino's PSG finished second in their group this season behind Manchester City, while Manchester United topped Group F ahead of Villarreal.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will play Austrian champions Salzburg, who are in the knockout stage for the first time.

Real Madrid, 13-time European champions, were drawn against two-time former European Cup winners Benfica, with the first leg in Lisbon.

