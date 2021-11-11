Lionel Messi works out with Argentina stars despite injury fears - in pictures

Argentina are anxiously waiting on the fitness of Lionel Messi ahead of their World Cup qualifiers - despite their star player taking part in training.

A knee injury has kept him out of two matches for his club Paris Saint-Germain, but that has not stopped him travelling for the South American group clashes with Uruguay on Saturday, and then crucially Brazil next week.

Coach Lionel Scaloni has not given any indication whether Messi will play, even though he will have been encouraged by his training in Ezeiza, Buenos Aires, where he worked out alongside Angel Di Maria, midfielder Rodrigo de Paul, forward Angel Correa and the rest of the squad.

Argentina sit second in the group, six points behind bitter rivals Brazil, but in a strong position to qualify for the finals in Qatar in 2022.

But it is Uruguay, a team that still is in a qualifying position, which will be under more pressure. The Uruguayans suffered heavy defeats to Brazil and Argentina last month and the future of veteran coach Oscar Tabarez might be at stake.

“I don't think about that," Tabarez said in response to questions about his job security. “These decisions are for officials. I have a contract, I have had one for 15 years and my obligations are very specific."