Southampton v Aston Villa ratings: Adam Armstrong 8, Che Adams 7; Leon Bailey 4

Adam Armstrong’s early strike was enough for Southampton to earn three points against Aston Villa and inflict a fifth consecutive loss to increase pressure on manager Dean Smith.
Villa have not collected a single point since winning at Manchester United on September 25 and this 1-0 reverse will only fan the flames of speculation regarding Smith’s position.
The travelling supporters at St Mary’s sang Smith’s name before kick-off but the away side were jeered off at the interval.
Both sides had plenty of chances in a game which saw Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men boss the first-half but survive scares in the second.
The winner came from Armstrong with just three minutes on the clock when he drove a fine strike past Emiliano Martinez after Matty Cash lost the flight of a seemingly harmless ball forward.
