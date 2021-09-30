Liverpool star Mohamed Salah's incredible goals in the 2021-22 season - in pictures

Liverpool star striker Mohamed Salah remains in contract talks over extending his current deal that runs until 2023 - and it's obvious why manager Jurgen Klopp will want to keep him at Anfield.

The Egyptian has made another fabulous start to the season, scoring eight goals in eight games, after his double against Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday and has been the overall top scorer for Klopp’s team in each of his last four campaigns.

Salah currently earns £200,000 a week at Anfield - joint second in the pay league with Thiago but behind defender Virgil van Dijk - and his agent is reported by UK media to be wanting a huge £500,000-a-week deal.

But with 100 league goals for the Reds in 151 games, the fastest a player has reached the landmark for the club in the Premier League era and the third-quickest in the club's history, there is little doubt the fans want him to stay.

Salah's incredible start to the season is in the gallery above. To see the next goal, just swipe.