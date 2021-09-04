Arsenal player salaries 2021-22: Who are the highest paid stars at Emirates Stadium?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is the top earner at Arsenal, with a weekly wage of £250,000 according to spotrac.com. Reuters

Arsenal spent a reported £156 million ($216m) in the summer window but have lost their opening three Premier League games without scoring a single goal.

Six players have been brought in since the end of last season but only Martin Odegaard and Ben White could be considered ready for immediate first team action while the rest have been signed with an eye to improve the depth of Mikel Arteta’s squad.

But the manager will need to see a quick return to form if he is to avoid further pressure on his tenure when they host Norwich, travel to Burnley and then have a home showdown with arch rivals Tottenham in their next three league games.

Arsenal were surprisingly beaten by promoted Brentford in the their opening game before defeats to likely title challengers Chelsea and Manchester City.

So how does the Arsenal pay league look? You can see all the Gunners players and their weekly salaries for the 2021-22 season, according to Spotrac, an online sports team and player contract website, in the photo gallery above.

Who is the highest paid star at Arsenal?

Striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leads the way at Arsenal after signing a new contract in 2020, with a weekly wage of £250,000, or £13m a year, according to spotrac.com. That puts him ahead of Thomas Partey and Alexandre Lacazette.

The top 10 highest paid Arsenal players in 2021-2022

1. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, £250,000 a week

2. Thomas Partey, £200,000 a week

3. Alexandre Lacazette, £182,063 a week

4. Nicolas Pepe, £140,000 a week

5. Ben White, £120,000 a week

6. Kieran Tierney, £110,000 a week

7= Saed Kolasinac, £100,000 a week

7= Bernd Leno, £100,000 a week

7= Granit Xhaka, £100,000 a week

10. Gabriel Martinelli, £90,000 a week

