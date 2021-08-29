World Cup 2022 explainer: UAE's path to global finals as Round 3 readies for kick-off

The UAE team before their 3-2 victory over Vietnam at the Zabeel Stadium in Dubai on June 15 which sealed their place in the next round of World Cup qualification. Chris Whiteoak / The National

The UAE’s bid to reach the 2022 World Cup resumes this week, with the third and final round of qualification getting under way. Here are the details.

What is it?

The third round of qualification for the 2022 global finals. The UAE progressed to this stage by finishing top of their group in phase 2, when they won all four of their rescheduled qualifiers in June to turn around their campaign. Bert van Marwijk's side eventually sealed Group G by a solitary point, ahead of Vietnam. Their record stood at six wins and two defeats from eight matches.

#AsianQualifiers Final Round: 🇦🇪 UAE (Group A)



Led by their talisman Ali Mabkhout, UAE will play to reach next year's #WorldCup after a 32-year hiatus! pic.twitter.com/8NsjUoVQSA — #AsianCup2023 (@afcasiancup) August 27, 2021

Who qualifies from Round 3?

There are four direct spots up for grabs for next year’s tournament, with the potential for a fifth berth via a series of play-offs. The 12 remaining teams have been divided into two groups – A and B – with the top two sides in each booking their place in Qatar. The two third-placed teams then face one another in a single-match play-off, with the winner moving on to the intercontinental play-offs, where they face a final chance to qualify for the finals.

Group A

For the draw, which took place on July 1, the UAE were seeded in Pot 3 in accordance with a special set of Fifa rankings at that time. Iran were placed in Pot 1, with South Korea in Pot 2. Current Fifa standings are in brackets. The teams will play each other home and away.

Iran (26)

South Korea (36)

UAE (68)

Iraq (70)

Syria (80)

Lebanon (98)

UAE's fixtures

The national team will play all home matches at Al Wasl’s Zabeel Stadium in Dubai. Their first fixture, against Lebanon, is open at 60 per cent capacity - in line with current Covid-19 guidelines.

1) UAE v Lebanon - Sep 2, 2021

2) Syria v UAE - Sep 7, 2021

3) UAE v Iran - Oct 7, 2021

4) UAE v Iraq - Oct 12, 2021

5) South Korea v UAE - Nov 11, 2021

6) Lebanon v UAE - Nov 16, 2021

7) UAE v Syria - Jan 27, 2022

8) Iran v UAE - Feb 1, 2022

9) Iraq v UAE - Mar 24, 2022

10) UAE v South Korea - Mar 29, 2022

UAE's finals history

The UAE have only once previously qualified for a World Cup, in 1990. They reached the third round of Asian qualification for Russia 2018, only to finish fourth in Group B, behind Japan, Saudi Arabia and Australia.