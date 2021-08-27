Manchester United sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo is heading back to Manchester United.
The English club said Friday it has reached an agreement with Juventus for the transfer of the Portugal forward, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical examination.
“Manchester United is delighted to confirm that the club has reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical,” United said. The club also tweeted confirmation of the deal.
Ronaldo told Juventus on Thursday that he no longer wanted to play for the Italian club, coach Massimiliano Allegri said.
He played for United from 2003-09.