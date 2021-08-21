Lionel Messi missing again but PSG extend perfect start

Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian midfielder Angel Di Maria celebrates after scoring the fourth goal against Brest. AFP

Paris Saint-Germain survived a scare without Neymar and Lionel Messi before beating Brest 4-2 and extending their perfect start in the French league to three games.

Substitute Angel Di Maria sealed the victory in injury time just when it looked like Brest might claim an equaliser against the star-studded visitors.

Messi hasn't played since joining from Barcelona after missing a month of training following Argentina's Copa America triumph and PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino feels he needs more time to prepare for his French debut.

Ander Herrera and Kylian Mbappe put PSG on the way to a third straight win with first-half goals.

Franck Honorat halved the deficit before half-time but Idrissa Gueye’s long-range effort restored the visitors’ two-goal advantage.

Steve Mounie forced a frantic finale five minutes from time and PSG had to endure some uncomfortable moments before substitute Di Maria’s cool last-gasp chip sealed the points.

Brazilian Neymar and defender Sergio Ramos were also missing but Pochettino still had the luxury of naming a glittering bench.

Di Maria, Julian Draxler and Marquinhos were all among the substitutes, as was Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, the summer signing from Milan.

Mbappe almost gave PSG a third-minute lead at the near post but was denied by a fine Marco Bizot save.

Marco Verratti went close to a first league goal since May 2017 but Herrera broke the deadlock after 23 minutes.

Brendan Chardonnet cleared Mbappe’s cross to the edge of the area and Bizot pushed Herrera’s volley on to the post, before the ball trickled across the line.

Mbappe doubled PSG’s lead 13 minutes later with a superb follow-up header after Georginio Wijnaldum’s shot had been blocked.

Romain Faivre’s clever flick set up Honorat who fired under the body of Keylor Navas – the last thing the goalkeeper would have wanted in front of the watching Donnarumma.

Bizot made a similar hash of Gueye’s effort and Mounie rifled home to give Brest hope before Di Maria had the final word.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm Transmission: eight-speed auto Price: from Dh122,745 On sale: now

Tips to keep your car cool Place a sun reflector in your windshield when not driving

Park in shaded or covered areas

Add tint to windows

Wrap your car to change the exterior colour

Pick light interiors - choose colours such as beige and cream for seats and dashboard furniture

Avoid leather interiors as these absorb more heat

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre, six-cylinder Transmission: six-speed manual Power: 395bhp Torque: 420Nm Price: from Dh321,200 On sale: now

