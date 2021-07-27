Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane looks Manchester United bound

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Real Madrid for the purchase of defender Raphael Varane, according to reports.

Several UK news outlets have reported that United have agreed an initial £34 million ($47m) fee for the French centre-back with up to £8m in add-ons.

Varane reported for pre-season training under new coach Carlo Ancelotti last week but is expected to travel to England for a medical and to agree terms in this week.

Having already signed England international Jadon Sancho for £73 million from Borussia Dortmund, the acquisition of Varane would be a further statement of intent from United.

The 28-year-old, who won the 2018 World Cup with France, had less than 12 months to run on his Real Madrid contract.

Varane moved to the Bernabeu from Lens in 2011 and has won every major honour in the game, including four Champions League titles, three La Liga championships and four Fifa Club World Cups.

If United get the deal done, Varane will bolster a pool of centre-backs for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to call on that includes captain Harry Maguire, Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.

Varane has 79 French caps and played in all four of Les Bleus' matches at Euro 2020 this summer.

Should the deal go through it would leave Real manager Ancelotti deprived of his two most senior centre-backs and the backbone of the club's defence for much of the past decade after Sergio Ramos joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

Rankings ATP: 1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 10,955 pts; 2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 8,320; 3. Alexander Zverev (GER) 6,475 (+1); 5. Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG) 5,060 (+1); 6. Kevin Anderson (RSA) 4,845 (+1); 6. Roger Federer (SUI) 4,600 (-3); 7. Kei Nishikori (JPN) 4,110 (+2); 8. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 3,960; 9. John Isner (USA) 3,155 (+1); 10. Marin Cilic (CRO) 3,140 (-3) WTA: 1. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 7,030 pts (+3); 2. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 6,290 (+4); 3. Simona Halep (ROM) 5,582 (-2); 4. Sloane Stephens (USA) 5,307 (+1); 5. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 5,100 (+3); 6. Angelique Kerber (GER) 4,965 (-4); 7. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 4,940; 8. Kiki Bertens (NED) 4,430 (+1); 9. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 3,566 (-6); 10. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3,485 (+1)

FIXTURES All kick-off times UAE (+4 GMT)

FIXTURES All kick-off times UAE (+4 GMT)

FIXTURES All kick-off times UAE (+4 GMT)

FIXTURES All kick-off times UAE (+4 GMT)

FIXTURES All kick-off times UAE (+4 GMT)

FIXTURES All kick-off times UAE (+4 GMT)

FIXTURES All kick-off times UAE (+4 GMT)

FIXTURES All kick-off times UAE (+4 GMT)

FIXTURES All kick-off times UAE (+4 GMT)

FIXTURES All kick-off times UAE (+4 GMT)

FIXTURES All kick-off times UAE (+4 GMT)

FIXTURES All kick-off times UAE (+4 GMT)

FIXTURES All kick-off times UAE (+4 GMT)

FIXTURES All kick-off times UAE (+4 GMT)

FIXTURES All kick-off times UAE (+4 GMT)

FIXTURES All kick-off times UAE (+4 GMT)

Donating your hair • Your hair should be least 30 cms long, as some of the hair is lost during manufacturing of the wigs.

• Clean, dry hair in good condition (no split ends) from any gender, and of any natural colour, is required.

• Straight, wavy, curly, permed or chemically straightened is permitted.

• Dyed hair must be of a natural colour



