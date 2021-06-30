Gareth Southgate prepares England for last-eight tie against Ukraine

England manager Gareth Southgate after winning the last 16 game against Germany. EPA

England boss Gareth Southgate revealed he had told the players after the game that he must be the “party-pooper” as they now prepare for the trip to Rome for a Euro 2020 quarter-final tie.

Goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane in the final 15 minutes helped the Three Lions secure a 2-0 victory against Germany at Wembley and their place in the last eight of the tournament, where they will play Ukraine on Saturday.

“It’s a brilliant afternoon,” Southgate said. “We talked about bringing enjoyment to the nation really and afternoons like this are what that’s about.

“The players were absolutely immense, right the way through the team and the fans were as well. Only 40,000, but it’s as good an atmosphere as I can remember at Wembley.

“We played extremely well. I think we deserved the win, but I’ve had to say to them (the players) straight away, look, ‘I’m the party-pooper because if we don’t capitalise on that on Saturday now, then it doesn’t count for anything’.”

Southgate was full of praise for both his goalscorers Sterling and Kane.

“Raheem, well they both have to constantly, has to prove people wrong all the time and Raheem has been immense for us over three, four years,” he added.

“He knows we’ve got faith in him, we’ve got that trust in him and his performances have been electric, right from the start.

“For Harry it was a really important moment I think. When you’re a centre-forward it doesn’t matter what else you’re doing in the game, you need those goals and I was pleased to see the second one go in I have to say.”

Southgate was asked if his side’s win helped ease the memory of his penalty shoot-out miss in the semi-finals of Euro 1996 against Germany.

The former England defender said: “I’m just so pleased. I was looking at the big screen and I saw David Seaman up there, the team-mates that played with me, I can’t change that, so that’s always going to hurt.

“But what’s lovely is we’ve given people another day to remember and now we’ve got to go and do it in Rome.”

RESULTS Dubai Kahayla Classic – Group 1 (PA) $750,000 (Dirt) 2,000m

Winner: Deryan, Ioritz Mendizabal (jockey), Didier Guillemin (trainer).

Godolphin Mile – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Secret Ambition, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar

Dubai Gold Cup – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (Turf) 3,200m

Winner: Subjectivist, Joe Fanning, Mark Johnston

Al Quoz Sprint – Group 1 (TB) $1million (T) 1,200m

Winner: Extravagant Kid, Ryan Moore, Brendan Walsh

UAE Derby – Group 2 (TB) $750,000 (D) 1,900m

Winner: Rebel’s Romance, William Buick, Charlie Appleby

Dubai Golden Shaheen – Group 1 (TB) $1.5million (D) 1,200m

Winner: Zenden, Antonio Fresu, Carlos David

Dubai Turf – Group 1 (TB) $4million (T) 1,800m

Winner: Lord North, Frankie Dettori, John Gosden

Dubai Sheema Classic – Group 1 (TB) $5million (T) 2,410m

Winner: Mishriff, John Egan, John Gosden

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The alternatives • Founded in 2014, Telr is a payment aggregator and gateway with an office in Silicon Oasis. It’s e-commerce entry plan costs Dh349 monthly (plus VAT). QR codes direct customers to an online payment page and merchants can generate payments through messaging apps. • Business Bay’s Pallapay claims 40,000-plus active merchants who can invoice customers and receive payment by card. Fees range from 1.99 per cent plus Dh1 per transaction depending on payment method and location, such as online or via UAE mobile. • Tap started in May 2013 in Kuwait, allowing Middle East businesses to bill, accept, receive and make payments online “easier, faster and smoother” via goSell and goCollect. It supports more than 10,000 merchants. Monthly fees range from US$65-100, plus card charges of 2.75-3.75 per cent and Dh1.2 per sale. • 2checkout’s “all-in-one payment gateway and merchant account” accepts payments in 200-plus markets for 2.4-3.9 per cent, plus a Dh1.2-Dh1.8 currency conversion charge. The US provider processes online shop and mobile transactions and has 17,000-plus active digital commerce users. • PayPal is probably the best-known online goods payment method - usually used for eBay purchases - but can be used to receive funds, providing everyone’s signed up. Costs from 2.9 per cent plus Dh1.2 per transaction.

So what is Spicy Chickenjoy? Just as McDonald’s has the Big Mac, Jollibee has Spicy Chickenjoy – a piece of fried chicken that’s crispy and spicy on the outside and comes with a side of spaghetti, all covered in tomato sauce and topped with sausage slices and ground beef. It sounds like a recipe that a child would come up with, but perhaps that’s the point – a flavourbomb combination of cheap comfort foods. Chickenjoy is Jollibee’s best-selling product in every country in which it has a presence.



BUNDESLIGA FIXTURES Friday (UAE kick-off times) Cologne v Hoffenheim (11.30pm) Saturday Hertha Berlin v RB Leipzig (6.30pm) Schalke v Fortuna Dusseldof (6.30pm) Mainz v Union Berlin (6.30pm) Paderborn v Augsburg (6.30pm) Bayern Munich v Borussia Dortmund (9.30pm) Sunday Borussia Monchengladbach v Werder Bremen (4.30pm) Wolfsburg v Bayer Leverkusen (6.30pm) SC Freiburg v Eintracht Frankfurt (9on)

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

Normal People Sally Rooney, Faber & Faber



