FIA boss Mohammed Ben Sulayem on F1 China expansion, return of V8s and why Abu Dhabi and Qatar GPs are safe

Long before he took charge of world motorsport, Mohammed Ben Sulayem was the man to beat on the desert stages of the Middle East. The Emirati won 14 Middle East Rally titles, helped bring Formula One to Yas Marina Circuit in 2009, and became the first non-European to lead the FIA in 2021.

In an exclusive interview with The National, Ben Sulayem confirmed that the Qatar and Abu Dhabi races will go ahead as planned, even after the 2027 Dakar Rally was moved out of Saudi Arabia. He acknowledged that balancing energy management with the racing itself has been the biggest challenge of the 2026 rules and said a return to the V8 engines could make the cars about 80kg lighter while cutting costs by at least half.

The Emirati also spoke about Cadillac’s first season, the case for a 12th team from China, F1’s return to Africa and what still drives him as he turns 65.

Q: The 2027 Dakar Rally will no longer be held in Saudi Arabia, but you have said the Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix are going ahead. What is the FlA's current assessment of the situation in the region?

A: The safety and security of everyone involved in our championships will always be the FIA’s highest priority, and we will never compromise on that.

We are closely monitoring developments across the Middle East, working with the relevant national authorities, our Member Clubs, FOM, the teams and other stakeholders to assess the situation on an ongoing basis.

Every event is assessed individually, taking into account the latest security advice, travel conditions, operational requirements and details from the relevant authorities. At present, our position remains that the Qatar and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix will proceed as planned.

Our responsibility is to make informed decisions based on the facts and the safety of our people, not speculation. We remain in close dialogue with our partners and will continue to act decisively and responsibly.

Q: You played a central role in bringing the first Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to Yas Marina in 2009, and your family lives in the UAE. What does it mean to you personally to see the season end there again?

A: I’m very proud of Abu Dhabi’s achievements in the FIA Formula One World Championship. The Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has displayed the very best of the UAE capital, and the nation as a whole, as a global motorsport venue, and a destination that welcomes visitors with friendship and warm hospitality.

It has delivered great racing, drama and excitement to fans around the world, and is a classic example of what the FIA looks for in a Grand Prix venue.

The race showcases Abu Dhabi as a unique setting, and its success in staging major international events, its investment in sporting infrastructure and its appeal as a travel and business destination.

Starting in daylight and finishing under floodlights, the races at Yas Marina Circuit are always a spectacle, and it’s no surprise that fans worldwide look forward to the season reaching its climax in Abu Dhabi.

In 2021, the circuit’s layout was revised to encourage closer racing and more overtaking, and the exceptional facilities there provide a fantastic environment for teams, drivers and spectators.

All these factors combine to make Abu Dhabi one of Formula One’s leading venues for the thousands of fans at the circuit, and the millions watching around the world.

Q: The 2026 cars have drawn strong criticism from drivers, particularly over energy management. You have said openly that the FIA also makes mistakes. Which part of the new regulations do you feel most needs fixing?

A: It’s vital for the regulations to encourage innovation while making sure competition remains safe, fair and accessible to as many competitors as possible.

With new power units, greater electrical power, advanced sustainable fuels and revised aerodynamic rules, the 2026 regulations represented a major change for Formula One.

The aim was to improve competition, maintain safety and make the championship relevant to the future of automotive technology. The racing has shown encouraging signs, and we continue to listen to the drivers and teams.

The biggest challenge has been getting the balance right between energy management, performance and the racing itself. These regulations introduced significant changes to the power units and the way the cars use and recover energy.

The FIA has worked closely with FOM (Formula One Management), the teams, manufacturers and drivers to identify where refinements were needed. The lesson is that new regulations must be supported by careful analysis and an ongoing dialogue with the people competing under them.

We have already made adjustments in response to the experience of the opening races. We will continue to make changes where the evidence shows they are necessary, while keeping safety and fair competition at the centre of our decisions.

Q: You have been the driving force behind plans to bring V8 engines back to F1, alongside lighter and simpler cars. What do you believe the sport lost with the current engines, and what would the V8 give back to drivers and fans?

A: During my rallying career, I learned from experience what drivers, teams and organisers need from the sport, and that has always remained with me. It tells me now that a lighter car, one a driver can push to the limit, is the foundation of great racing.

In collaboration with FOM, the teams and the power unit manufacturers, the FIA is pressing ahead with plans for the engine’s return. We’re looking at weight saving of approximately 80 kilogrammes, with research and development and engine costs expected to be cut by at least 50 per cent.

I have no doubt that the change will be felt by everyone, from the drivers to the fans, and it will usher in an exciting new era for Formula One. Drivers want cars that respond to their skill and reward their commitment. Reducing weight and reintroducing the V8 factor is the most direct way to give them that.

Around the world, fans experience Formula One with all their senses. The sound of a V8 is a big part of what first attracted so many people to the sport. Bringing that back will allow us to reconnect with long-standing fans, and at the same time inspire a new generation who have yet to hear it at a Grand Prix racetrack.

Q: Cadillac's arrival gave F1 an 11-team grid for the first time since 2016, an expansion you championed despite strong resistance. How do you judge their first season, with the team still chasing a first championship point?

A: Cadillac’s arrival was a positive development for the sport, bringing a major global manufacturer into the championship and reinforcing its appeal as a platform for competition, innovation and long-term investment.

Entering Formula One is a significant challenge, particularly when competing against established teams with years of experience. The first season is about building the foundations, developing the car, bringing the team together and learning quickly.

Championship points are the ultimate objective, but they are not the only measure of progress in a debut season. I want to see Cadillac continue to develop and become a competitive force in Formula One.

Q: You have said a 12th team should come from China and that BYD and Geely have approached you. F1 has previously questioned the need for more teams. Why would another entrant strengthen the championship?

A: For a 12th team to be added, it must be a move which brings real value to Formula One, both competitively and commercially. A major Chinese manufacturer would bring new technology, investment and access to an important automotive market, while strengthening the championship’s connection with fans in China and across Asia.

Any new entry must demonstrate that it can compete at the highest level and contribute to the sport’s long-term future. The decision on a 12th team must always be based on the quality of the proposal.

Q: F1 recently agreed a 10-year deal to bring a Grand Prix to Rwanda, the sport's first race in Africa since 1993. You have long championed motorsport in Africa. What do you hope a race in Kigali can leave behind for the region, and how should the FIA respond when rights groups raise concerns about where its championships travel?

A: The return of the FIA Formula One World Championship to Africa is a historic moment for our sport and an important step in the continued global growth of motorsport. Rwanda has demonstrated a strong commitment to delivering a world-class event, and the FIA will work closely with FOM and our partners as the new circuit at Kigali is developed to the highest international standards.

This is also about creating a lasting legacy, inspiring new generations, developing talent and opening new opportunities for motorsport across Africa and beyond. Increasing accessibility is at the heart of the FIA’s mission, and we have a responsibility to ensure that our sport continues to grow at every level, reaching new communities and creating opportunities for people in every corner of the world.

Q: Under your leadership, the FIA has posted its strongest financial results in a decade. Your re-election was uncontested and term limits have since been removed. You once said you would rather serve one term and make real change than stay on for status. What changed your view?

It was always my intention from the start to bring about changes that would benefit motorsport and mobility on a long-term basis and grow accessibility and affordability on a global level. While proud of the work we did in my first term, I saw many opportunities to build on what was achieved, and this motivated me to continue.

The radical transformation of FIA finances since my presidency began in 2021 has allowed us to strengthen investment across championships, Member Clubs, officials, road safety, sustainability and mobility. It has also given the federation a stronger financial foundation for the future.

I’m proud of the progress made in governance and operations. We have strengthened budgetary discipline, external audit processes and governance structures, and established a stronger commercial function.

On the sporting side, securing long-term foundations for our World Championships is a major achievement. I am also proud that we have continued to support grassroots participation, including new initiatives such as the FIA Karting Arrive & Drive World Cup.

Motorsport needs an FIA that is financially strong, professionally run and able to support its Members, championships and the future of motorsport. I’m very happy to be leading this initiative in a second term.

Q: You turn 65 next month. Looking back at the boy who borrowed his father's car in the desert, what would he think of the man leading world motorsport?

A: As a father, and as an Emirati, I’m sure he’d be proud of how my journey in motorsport led me to becoming the FIA president. I’m also sure that he would want me to do everything I can to create more opportunities in motorsport for young Emiratis, and young people across the Arab world.

Young people in the Arab region have many opportunities today that weren’t there when I started. We have more established championships, professional teams, major events and a growing network of officials and organisations.

To all young motorsport enthusiasts, I’d say: get involved and start wherever you can. Motorsport needs far more than drivers. We need engineers, mechanics, officials, organisers, administrators, data specialists and people who understand new technology. If you have the passion, take the first step. Learn the sport, respect its rules, work hard and look for opportunities to contribute.