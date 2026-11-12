Tadej Pogacar on potential UAE Tour return, recovering from horror crash and 'special talent' Isaac del Toro

Tadej Pogacar remains in recovery mode following his horror crash at the Vuelta a Espana that brought his latest season of dominance to a painful finale.

The UAE Team Emirates-XRG rider's body took a battering in a crash on Stage 8 in Valencia at the end of August that left him needing surgery on a broken collarbone as well as suffering three fractured vertebrae and a concussion.

Pogacar has since admitted that he was “just happy to be alive” after the incident that forced him to miss out on defending his world and European titles and, two-and-a-half months later, the 28-year-old is taking no risks with his rehabilitation.

“I'm feeling better, thank you,” he said when asked by The National about his recovery. “It was a difficult moment, especially because everything happened so suddenly and the season ended in a way I really didn't expect. The first weeks were not easy, but I've had great support from the medical team, my family and everyone around me.

“The most important thing has been to be patient and follow the recovery process properly. With injuries like these, you can't just look at how you feel on one particular day and decide everything is fine. You have to respect the advice of the doctors and give your body the time it needs.

Tadej Pogacar in hospital after his race-ending crash on Stage 8 of La Vuelta a Espana. Photo: Tadej Pogacar Show caption: Tadej Pogacar in hospital after his race-ending crash on Sta…

“Of course, I miss racing, but I'm trying to take the positives from having a little more time at home. Now I'm getting back to my normal routine and doing what I love.”

Pogacar was racing at La Vuelta for only the second time after finishing third overall in what was his Grand Tour debut in 2019. The Slovenian was looking to tick off the last of cycling's 'Big Three', having already won both the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia.

Pogacar had been in top form going into the race, having just secured a record-equalling fifth Tour crown in Paris, but it was only the second time he had attempted a Grand Tour double in the same season.

Back in 2024, Pogacar triumphed in both the Giro and the Tour when there was a 34-day gap between celebrating in Rome and returning to Italy for Stage 1 of the Tour, which began in Florence. It was even tighter this time, with just 27 days between Paris and the Vuelta start in his adopted home of Monaco.

“I felt good going into the Vuelta,” he insisted when asked about the short turnaround. “I was excited. Starting in Monaco, on roads I know so well, made it even more special.

“It was a very different feeling from starting a Grand Tour somewhere new. Almost like going from your front door straight on to the start ramp. I was even able to pass by my house on the way home after the podium to see [his partner] Urska [Zigart]; that was nice.”

Before the crash, Pogacar had been powering towards overall victory, having sealed three stage wins, including an awe-inspiring 50km solo victory in Andorra, which had left him with a near four-minute lead at the end of Stage 7.

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While Pogacar was unable to complete his Grand Tour clean sweep, there were other triumphs he was able to add to his glittering CV.

After sealing general classification wins in his first attempt at both the Tour de Romandie and Tour de Suisse, Pogacar has now topped the podium in six of cycling’s 'big seven' week-long stage races, with only the Itzulia Basque Country left to conquer.

Milan San-Remo glory

In March, Pogacar sealed a thrilling victory at the Milan–San Remo, despite being left with cuts, torn shorts and a damaged bike after crashing 32km from the finish line.

He found himself locked in a tense battle with Tom Pidcock before eventually crossing the finish line just half a wheel ahead of the British rider.

“San Remo was an amazing day on the bike,” said Pogacar, who just needs to win the Paris Roubaix to complete a sweep of the five cycling Monuments, after finishing second in this year's race when he lost a sprint finish to Wout van Aert.

“After the crash, the team did an incredible job helping me get back into the race, and from there I just tried to focus on what was still possible.

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“The finale was really intense. Tom was super strong and neither of us was going to give anything away. When you fight like that all the way to the line, you really have to earn it.

“San Remo was a race I'd wanted to win for a long time, so to finally do it, especially after everything that happened during the day, made it even more special.”

This was also a year when Pogacar became a record-equalling five-time Tour champion after spectacularly demolishing his rivals, finishing the race more than six minutes clear of Remco Evenepoel, with his UAE Team Emirates-XRG colleague Isaac del Toro third.

Del Toro has a 'great future'

But after a race that saw him win four stages, Pogacar's fondest memory was when Del Toro triumphed on Stage 2, with the Slovenian completing an unforgettable one-two for the Emirati team. The Mexican's progress is clearly a source of pride for Pogacar.

“Sometimes the days I'm most proud of aren't necessarily the ones where I win,” he said. “The day where Isaac took his win was amazing and it was a real team victory.

“To win the Tour, the team has to work really hard, and it’s not an easy task because you all need to be really switched on every day. That's what makes winning the Tour so satisfying. It's three weeks of work from so many people, riders and staff, not just the moments you see on the podium.

“Isaac is a really special talent, but what I like most is his personality,” added Pogacar. “He's a great guy to have around, always smiling, always bringing good energy to the group. We have a lot of fun together.

“On the bike, I think everyone can see how good he is already. He has a great future ahead of him, and it's nice to see him enjoying the racing and growing as a rider. I'm really happy for him.”

One of Del Toro's victories this season came in the team's home race, the UAE Tour, an event Pogacar has won three times, the last of which came in 2025.

UAE Tour return?

While his schedule for next year is yet to be decided, Pogacar made clear the race's importance. “It’s a special race both for me personally and for our team and I've always enjoyed racing there. It’s one of our big goals as a team each year,” he said.

“We have a lot of support in the UAE, so it's always nice to be part of it. We still have to sit down and finalise the programme for next season, but it's definitely a race I'd be happy to return to.

“After the way this year ended, I'm really looking forward to just being back in the peloton, racing with my teammates and enjoying all the different challenges throughout the year.

“First, I want to be healthy, have a good winter and start the season well. Then we'll see what opportunities come. I still love racing, and that's the most important thing.”