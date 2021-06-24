PSL 2021 final live: Multan Sultans face Peshawar Zalmi in Abu Dhabi showdown

T20 tournament reaches its conclusion at the Zayed Cricket Stadium

One hundred and 24 days since this competition started, and 1,260kms away, the storied 2021 HBL Pakistan Super League will finally reach its conclusion in Abu Dhabi tonight.

It only feels appropriate that a tournament which has been so heavily disrupted by Covid-related issues should have one more such controversy, on its last day.

Peshawar Zalmi’s bid to claim a second PSL title was rocked on the afternoon of the game, when it was announced two of their players had been suspended because of Covid protocol breaches.

Umaid Asif and Haider Ali are unavailable for selection, having met with people outside their designated bio-secure bubble on Wednesday.

How the controversy affects Peshawar remains to be seen.

Their final opponents are Multan Sultans. Unlike Peshawar, who will be appearing in the final for the fourth time, it is Multan’s first appearance in the showpiece fixture.

The stakes are high, and so will be temperatures in the capital city.

Follow all the updates in our live blog below.

Updated: June 24, 2021 08:04 PM

Most Read