Abu Dhabi T10: Fifth season to coincide with UAE’s Golden Jubilee National Day

The Abu Dhabi T10 will take place from November 19 to December 4 to coincide with the UAE’s Golden Jubilee National Day celebrations, organisers announced on Thursday.

The fifth season of the shortest format in franchise cricket will feature an increased number of matches played over an extended 15 days, an increase on the 10 days of previous seasons.

“It is indeed a matter of pride that a journey that started in 2017 with just four teams has now reached a stage whereby the tournament has become an important part of the world’s cricketing calendar,” said Shaji Ul Mulk, the chairman of Ten Sports Management which owns the league.

“It is most heartening to see the world’s top cricketers in this hugely popular format and upcoming cricketers seize the advantage of the platform to rub shoulders with the best in the business.

“In conjunction with ADC, we promise to conduct the tournament in this the UAE’s 50th anniversary year on an even larger scale and give our fans a truly befitting and exhilarating experience.”

Northern Warriors, led by West Indies batsman Nicholas Pooran, defeated Delhi Bulls to clinch the most recent title in February at the Zayed Cricket stadium.

Launched in 2017 the Abu Dhabi T10, which is sanctioned by both the International Cricket Council and Emirates Cricket Board, has built on the surging popularity of the global game with its round-robin format followed by eliminators and a final.

“By bringing T10 to the UAE capital we have made Abu Dhabi the home of this truly exciting cricketing format,” said Aref Al Awani, general secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council.

“The potential is now reaching an ever-growing audiences of 144.2 Million worldwide with 800 million video views on social media, to introducing more players, young and old, to cricket and the wider forms of the sport.”

The Emirates Cricket Board welcomed the longer duration for the Abu Dhabi T10 fifth season.

“It has been with great pleasure that the ECB has followed the growth of the Abu Dhabi T10 over the past four seasons,” the board’s general secretary Mubashir Usmani said.

“The tournament is a huge opportunity for our players to play with top international cricketers which enables them to consistently hone their skill sets.

“We are very confident of the success for the next edition, in this important year for the UAE, and believe cricket fans in this country will be thrilled at a series of longer duration with more matches.”

Past Abu Dhabi T10 champions include the Kerala Kings, Maratha Arabians and Northern Warriors who have twice taken the title.

ETFs explained Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil. ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year. There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock’s iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

