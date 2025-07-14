England break heroic India resistance to secure epic victory in second Test

England secured a nerve-shredding 22-run win in the second Test against India on Monday after an enthralling final day's action at Lord's that ended with them taking a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

Ben Stokes's team look to be coasting to victory after reducing the tourists to 112-8 at lunch with India chasing 193 on a tricky pitch for batters.

Fast-Bowler Jofra Archer, playing his first Test in four years following multiple injury setbacks, had starred with the ball claiming took two wickets including the crucial scalp of Risbah Pant (nine).

Captain Stokes, meanwhile, bowled a marathon spell of 15.2 overs that yielded another crucial wicket in first-innings centurion KL Rahul (39).

But some remarkably determined batting from Ravindra Jadeja, supported first by Jasprit Bumrah and then Mohammed Siraj, gradually edged India towards an unlikely victory.

But withs tension high in the home crowd, Siraj was bowled in the most unlucky fashion when he defended a Shoaib Bashir ball into the ground only to watch in horror as it trickled backwards on to his leg stump knocking off a bail.

That sparked jubilant scenes among England players and fans while a despondent Siraj could hardly believe what had happened. It left the magnificent Jadeja unbeaten on 61 from a marathon 181 balls but having ran out of partners.

"It w“s pretty hectic, for the first game back," said Archer. "I probably bowled a few more overs than I thought I would've but every single one mattered today so I'm not too fussed about it.

“I only played one other Test here at Lord's and that one was just as special as this. It's been a long time coming, a lot of rehab, a lot of training. But moments like this make it all worth it.

“I'm not totally out of the woods yet but it's a good start. The style of cricket that this team plays, it means I'm going to bowl a lot of overs!”

The visiting side had their backs to the wall at the start of play having lost four wickets late on Sunday with just 58 on the board.

With the ball moving extravagantly and the pitch offering indifferent bounce, the onus was on Rahul and wicketkeeper Pant to take them close to the target.

But Pant, nursing a finger injury, never looked comfortable during his brief stay and it was to surprise that he was first to go.

From 71-4, the match then swung England's way as India lost three wickets for 11 runs, collapsing to 82-7.

Pant, two balls after charging down the pitch to drive Archer for four, was bowled for nine by the express quick with a superb full-length delivery that clipped the top of off stump.

Stokes, whose career has been plagued by knee trouble, trapped danger man Rahul lbw for 39. At 81-6, England were well and truly on top and once all-rounder Washington Sundar was caught acrobatically by Archer off his own bowling, the game appeared as good as over.

All-rounders Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy seemed to have survived the worst and looked like taking the team to lunch without further damage.

The two scored steadily before there was another flashpoint in an already heated match when Jadeja collided with bowler Brydon Carse while running between the wickets sparking another frank exchange of views.

Reddy was then caught behind at the stroke of lunch after a beauty from Chris Woakes that left eight down heading into the afternoon session.

It was then, though, that India's fighting instinct kicked in with Jadeja showing remarkable focus alongside Bumrah as England frustrations – and nerves – slowly began to grow.

Then, with India having reached 147-8, the breakthrough arrived courtesy of the relentless Stokes – who was named player of the match – as Bumrah's patience deserted him and he miscued a pull shot high into the air before substitute fielder Sam Cook took the catch.

That brought last man Siraj to the crease with 46 runs still needed but the final pair dug in again and looked set to drag India over the line.

But with 22 runs still to come, spinner Shoaib Bashir – nursing a broken little finger and who had barely figured – removed Siraj with the penultimate ball of his sixth over to spark riotous celebrations.

“Tough luck, but I think the way we went out in the position in the morning to make a comeback like this was tremendous from Ravindra Jadeja and the low order,” said India captain Shubman Gill who will have to pick his side up for the fourth Test at Old Trafford on July 23.

“We needed a couple of partnerships in our top order and that didn't happen for us. On a tricky kind of wicket, it is not easy for the lower ending of the order and the tail to get runs in the last three or four wickets.

“The match went so close, but there is admiration from both sides.”

