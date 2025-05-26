Anshul Kamboj, left, and Dewald Brevis impressed for Chennai Super Kings in an otherwise dismal campaign. Reuters
Chennai Super Kings sow seeds for future success amid ruins of IPL 2025 campaign

Smart injury replacements like Brevis and Mhatre show franchise know how to course correct

Ajit Vijaykumar

May 26, 2025