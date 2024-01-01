David Warner calls time on career in Tests and ODIs

Veteran Australian opener David Warner on Monday called time on his One-Day International career ahead of his farewell Test against Pakistan this week.

However, the all-format star kept the door open on a return to play the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan if needed.

Warner, 37, will pad up in his 112th and final Test in his home city Sydney on Wednesday, having amassed 8,695 runs at an average of 44.58, with 26 tons and 36 half-centuries.

At the Sydney Cricket Ground, he also announced his retirement from ODIs, where he has been a fixture since his debut in 2009, helping the team win the World Cup in 2015 and 2023.

"I've got to give back to the family and also on the back of that I'm definitely retiring from one-day cricket as well," he said.

"That was something that I had said through the 2023 World Cup, get through that, and winning it in India, I think that's a massive achievement.

"So I'll make that decision today, to retire from those forms, which does allow me to go and play some other (T20) leagues around the world and sort of get the one-day team moving forward a little bit.

"I know there's a Champions Trophy coming up," he added. "If I'm playing decent cricket in two years' time and I'm around and they need someone, I'm going to be available."

The Champions Trophy has not been played since 2017, but is set to for a comeback in 2025 in Pakistan. While the tournament has traditionally been held in the 50-over cricket, reports have said there is a push to make it T20.

Warner is set to play in the ongoing Big Bash League after the Sydney Test and is set to play in the International League T20 in the UAE, where he has been named captain of Dubai Capitals team.

Warner, who also has a contract with the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, highlighted the threat Test cricket faces from franchise cricket.

"Fortunately in my development, I didn't have that there, so I didn't have to make that decision of going out and playing in those."

"Today with so many different opportunities and a lot of money at stake for younger guys coming through, it's a tough decision to make."

Warner will retire as one of the greatest opening batsmen of this century. He initially burst onto the scene as an explosive T20 batsman but during the early stages of his career in the IPL in Delhi, India star Virender Sehwag encouraged him to take up Test cricket, saying he could score heavily there even though Warner had not even played first-class cricket.

Warner then turned into an all-format champion and looked set to lead the Australian team when the 'sandpaper' incident in South Africa in 2018 tarnished his career.

There, Warner, along with captain Steve Smith, was banned for a year by Cricket Australia for his part in the third Test debacle in Cape Town that saw Cameron Bancroft use sandpaper to scuff the ball before a crude attempt to conceal the evidence down his trousers.

Part of the punishment saw Warner stripped of the vice-captaincy and banned from ever leading the team.