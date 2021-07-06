England's entire squad out of Pakistan series after Covid outbreak

England are preparing to name an entirely new squad to face Pakistan in the their one-day series after a major Covid-19 outbreak hit the camp.

PCR tests administered in Bristol on Monday showed three players and four members of staff returned positive results and the remainder of the group were classified as close contacts, forcing them to isolate in line with public health guidelines.

While that could easily have put the entire series in jeopardy, the England and Wales Cricket Board has resolved to play on with a hastily-convened shadow side, captained by the returning Ben Stokes.

An ECB statement said: "The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) can confirm that seven members - three players and four management team members- of the England Men's ODI party have tested positive for Covid-19.

"In collaboration with Public Health England, Public Health Wales and Bristol Local Health Authority, those impacted will now observe a period of self-isolation from 4 July following the UK Government's protocol on quarantine.

"The remaining members of the party have been deemed close contacts and will also isolate."

The team are due to begin the series with an ODI in Cardiff on Thursday.

That fixture is followed by games at Lord's on 10 July and Edgbaston three days later.

England then face three Twenty20 fixtures against Pakistan on July 16, 18 and 20.

