Conor McGregor claims he is the greatest featherweight of all time ahead of UFC return

Conor McGregor has said any conversation around the greatest featherweight of all time has to involve him as he prepares for his long-awaited UFC return this weekend.

McGregor takes on fellow GOAT contender Max Holloway at UFC 329 on Saturday in Las Vegas – more than five years since his last bout.

Although Saturday's fight will take place at the welterweight limit of 170 pounds, the Irishman's peak years in mixed martial arts came during his featherweight run from 2013 to 2015, a period that saw him knock out Brazilian great Jose Aldo, another in the greatest-of-all-time conversation, in 13 seconds.

That victory over Aldo was McGregor's last win in the 145lb featherweight division, and he hasn't fought in a sanctioned MMA bout at all since 2021.

Conversations surrounding the greatest featherweight ever usually include Aldo, current UFC champion Alexander ⁠Volkanovski and even Holloway, much to McGregor's chagrin.

McGregor, never shy of tooting his own horn, believes his body of work matches up against all of them.

"I have many things I have taken into ​this camp ⁠that have been fuel to ‌my fire," McGregor told ESPN.

"One, the greatest featherweight of all time. This ranking system of the greatest featherweights; ​I've beaten these men, but I'm not on the list. How have I beaten these men easily and handily, and been kept from the list?

"That's why I love Max as an opponent. He has fought so many people. He has a very impressive body of work in the octagon. He's a future Hall of Famer. Now, I get to showcase my level."

McGregor (22-6) holds a three-round decision victory over Holloway; however, that bout was in 2013, when Holloway was only 21 years old and just setting out on his UFC career.

McGregor, 37, last fought in July 2021, when a doctor's stoppage saw him lose to Dustin Poirier after breaking his leg during the final seconds of the first round. The fighters had split two earlier matches in the trilogy, with American Poirier recording a second-round TKO over "The Notorious" at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi in their second encounter.

Another return was cancelled when McGregor sustained a toe injury before his match with Michael Chandler​, scheduled for June 2024.

McGregor's last victory was in January 2020 when he beat Donald "Cowboy" Cerone by TKO in just 40 seconds.

McGregor was the UFC's first simultaneous two-weight world champion. He knocked out Aldo for the ​featherweight belt in December 2015 and stopped Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight title in ​November 2016. He was later stripped of the featherweight title due to inactivity.

"That's a fair shout for sure, and I understand ⁠the whys of it, but you cannot get caught in all of this," McGregor said. "What ⁠is the skill? Who is the best? Who is the greatest? Who was the best? And it is me. The results show this. It's not like the fights weren't there. It was just elsewhere.

"There were divisional changes, which originally was not me. It was a fighter pulling out or ​things of that nature that kind of led to it. So, I understand it. However, I don't agree with it. I am the greatest featherweight since Bruce Lee, and on Saturday night I will show it."

Holloway, 34, is a former featherweight champion who has beaten Justin Gaethje, Aldo (twice), Poirier and Frankie Edgar.

The American, who holds a record of 27 wins and nine losses, was soundly beaten in his last octagon outing, losing a unanimous five-round decision to Charles Oliveira to drop the UFC BMF title.