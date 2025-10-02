PFL chief John Martin targets global expansion with Dubai at heart of vision

John Martin has only been in the job a matter of weeks, yet he talks about the PFL as if it’s been his life’s work.

A seasoned and successful media executive, Martin was chairman and CEO of Turner Broadcasting between 2014 and 2018, a period in which he oversaw 130 channels across nearly 200 countries, leading the company to $13 billion in annual revenue and nearly $5 billion in operating income. It's fair to say he knows how to tap into what consumers want.

Sitting down with The National in Dubai ahead of Friday's “PFL Champions Series: Road to Dubai – The Rematch” – the PFL's second major event in the emirate this year – Martin enthuses that MMA is entering a new era, and that the PFL can define it.

He is kicking off his reign with a bang. On Friday, Usman Nurmagomedov defends his lightweight title against Paul Hughes, the headline act in one of the most highly anticipated bouts of the year. Their first bout, also at the Coca-Cola Arena back in January, was a barnburner. Although Nurmagomedov took a majority decision, Hughes had a strong case for the upset.

Victory extended the Dagestani fighter's undefeated streak to 19 wins (one no contest). Irishman Hughes bounced back from that loss with a spectacular 42-second KO of Bruno Miranda in May, thus laying the groundwork for a blockbuster rematch.

For Martin, it encapsulates everything compelling about MMA: a clash of styles, traditions and narratives that transcend the cage.

“The first fight was incredibly exciting and Paul Hughes really shined,” Martin says. “He was a Cage Warriors champion, he beat AJ McKee in America, and people took notice. His fight with Usman last January went the distance and was close. Then he came back and had a 42-second stoppage in the UK.

“And for Usman, he wants to end the conversation altogether. So you have Irish versus Dagestanis, which I think is an interesting dynamic. There’s such great tradition behind both of these guys. For the PFL, it underscores that we, organisationally, have great fighters on our roster. One of the things that I want to do, as the new CEO, is make sure we showcase as many of these great fighters as we can as we host events around the world.”

A big part of Martin's vision is to position the PFL as a leading brand and a chance to take MMA beyond the cage.

“I would love for the PFL over time to evolve from just being a live events global MMA sports company into being a broader-based media company,” he says. “And thinking about that with that level of ambition, I think the UAE is a very important part of the world.”

For Martin, storytelling must be at the core of the sport’s growth. “Looking at fighter stories, tapping into who they are from a personality standpoint, their backstories, and then distributing them around the world – that’s where my background comes in.

“The way you engage fans now is different. They’ll stay with you longer, they’ll spend more time with you, they become your best brand ambassadors. That engagement is critical.”

Beneath the corporate polish, Martin speaks with the passion of a lifelong fan. Now in his 50s, he traces his connection to the sport back 30 years.

“I became a mixed martial artist when I was 25. I did it for 15 years. I fought in amateur tournaments. I've been watching the UFC since UFC 1,” he says.

When asked if this feels like his dream job, Martin doesn’t hesitate. “It is,” he replies. “In many respects, it is.”

In just seven years, the PFL has already built strong foundations. The organisation boasts a world-class fighter roster, has 26 media partners broadcasting in 170 countries, and is always on the lookout to expand its global reach. The next step, Martin says, is about scaling up, raising the fan base and monetising in new and innovative ways.

It is here where the UAE can play a big part. In July, The Professional Fighters League strengthened its ties with Dubai after announcing Sheikh Mohammed bin Maktoum had joined the promotion's global ownership group. The country has become a priority market, part of a broader PFL strategy built on a distinctly global focus, one Martin sees as setting his organisation apart.

“Mixed Martial Arts has no borders. It’s instantly identifiable around the world. It’s the third-largest fan base in the world,” he says. “The commitment the PFL has towards developing fighters in various parts of the world is different. We’ve got a league set up in the Middle East and North Africa … I’m honoured to lead a company that can put on big-time events like this anywhere around the world.”

The PFL is also about legacy. Martin says he wants his organisation to build a lasting presence in the region with at least one big event in Dubai a year.

“This is an important part of the world for many reasons. There’s already an engaged audience, but there’s also so much commerce happening, so much global interest and new levels of investment. MMA is being validated as a mainstream sport, even in the US. For this part of the world, having us here is important as we think about growing opportunities.”

As in all sport, particularly at the top level, competition is fierce. The UFC, the world's lead MMA promotion, casts a shadow over all rivals. Martin concedes as much, even admitting he tried to acquire a stake in the UFC during his time at Time Warner. Though the UFC are “clear leaders” in the MMA world, Martin believes there is room for the PFL to flourish.

“I don’t believe UFC is going to be a winner-take-all. I don’t believe it’s a global monopoly. So if it’s not a monopoly, PFL occupies a very strong number two position. And as UFC and PFL continue to grow the category, our ability to draft up – and maybe even close the distance a little bit – provides a huge landscape to grow value for stakeholders and fans.”

Francis Ngannou has his arm raised in victory after beating Renan Ferreira in their heavyweight superfight title bout at the PFL Super Fights: Battle of the Giants event at Mayadeen Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Chris Whiteoak / The National Francis Ngannou lands punches on Renan Ferreira during their heavyweight superfight title bout in Riyadh. Chris Whiteoak / The National Francis Ngannou completes his TKO win over Renan Ferreira at Mayadeen Arena. Chris Whiteoak / The National Francis Ngannou attempts a leg kick on Renan Ferreira during their heavyweight superfight title bout. Chris Whiteoak / The National Francis Ngannou lands a leg kick on Renan Ferreira during their heavyweight superfight title bout. Chris Whiteoak / The National Francis Ngannou gets ready for the first bell ahead of his fight against Renan Ferreira. Chris Whiteoak / The National Cris Cyborg, right takes on Larissa Pacheco during their women's featherweight superfight title bout. Chris Whiteoak / The National Cris Cyborg and Larissa Pacheco grapple on the ground during their women's featherweight title bout. Chris Whiteoak / The National Cris Cyborg and Larissa Pacheco engaged in a close and competitive bout for the women's featherweight superfight title. Chris Whiteoak / The National Cris Cyborg with the belt after beating Larissa Pacheco by unanimous decision. Chris Whiteoak / The National Johnny Eblen celebrates his victory over Fabian Edwards to retain his Bellator middleweight title. Chris Whiteoak / The National Johnny Eblen wrestles Fabian Edwards to the canvas during their Bellator middleweight title bout. Chris Whiteoak / The National Fabian Edwards blocks a head kick from Johnny Eblen during their bout at Mayadeen Arena. Chris Whiteoak / The National Johnny Eblen lands a left hand on Fabian Edwards during their Bellator middleweight title bout. Chris Whiteoak / The National

The PFL also has one of the most bankable stars in the sport. Francis Ngannou remains the PFL’s marquee figure in what is generally considered the marquee division of all combat sports: heavyweight.

The Cameroonian joined the PFL in May 2023 on a multi-fight deal after failing to agree fresh terms with the UFC. He has only fought once under the PFL banner, pummeling Renan Ferreira to score a first-round KO to claim the heavyweight championship in October 2024 in Riyadh.

Under his agreement with the PFL, Ngannou has also been allowed to pursue a boxing career. His fighting future remains unclear, but no matter what his future holds – in the cage or the ring – Martin is keen to work with him.

“Francis is here in Dubai,” Martin says. “He’s done a fantastic job working with us to launch PFL Africa – we were the first premium MMA company to host an event on the continent – and he’s been a huge ambassador for that. His fight career is still ongoing, and we want to talk about what’s next.”

Martin is careful not to be drawn on specifics. “It might be Africa, it might be somewhere else, but we want to put him in an extremely attractive, high-profile location. He’s a global name.”

For now, all eyes are on Dubai for a night that carries more weight than a title alone. For Martin, it is about proving the PFL’s ambition, showing this is an organisation capable of hosting the sport’s biggest nights anywhere in the world.

“We’ve held events in 11 countries across four continents,” he says, reeling off the numbers like a badge of honour. “Saudi, Dubai, Africa, France – places people didn’t think we could go. We’re just getting started.”

