Manny Pacquiao to make stunning ring comeback against Mario Barrios in July

Boxing great Manny Pacquiao is gearing up for a grand return to the ring after announcing that he is coming out of retirement to fight Mario Barrios for the WBC welterweight crown on July 19 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. “I’m back. On July 19, I return to the ring to face WBC Welterweight Champion Mario Barrios at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Let’s make history!” Pacquiao said in social media posts. Pacquiao's team had earlier announced that the Filipino legend is <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2025/05/06/manny-pacquiao-comeback/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2025/05/06/manny-pacquiao-comeback/">planning to make a comeback</a> after conceding defeat in a bid for another seat in the Philippines Senate. “His comeback aligns with his scheduled induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame in June, capping a storied sports legacy that continues to inspire millions of Filipino people,” an earlier statement said. The 46-year-old has not fought since <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/other-sport/2021/08/22/manny-pacquiao-apologises-to-fans-and-ponders-future-after-shock-defeat-to-yordenis-ugas/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/other-sport/2021/08/22/manny-pacquiao-apologises-to-fans-and-ponders-future-after-shock-defeat-to-yordenis-ugas/">defeat to Yordenis Ugas</a> in August 2021. It is unclear if the fight in Las Vegas is a one-off or if boxing’s only eight-division champion is coming out of retirement full-time. Pacquiao has already shared footage of him working with his long-time trainer, Freddie Roach, at the Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles. His eldest son, Manny Pacquiao Jr, 24, has also been working with Roach and is expected to make his professional debut on the undercard. July 19 is set to be the summer’s biggest night of boxing with the rematch between Tim Tszyu and Sebastian Fundora slated to be the co-main at the MGM Grand Arena, and the event coming on the same day as Oleksandr Usyk’s heavyweight title defence against Daniel Dubois in London. In an earlier statement, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/other-sport/2022/12/11/manny-pacquiao-wins-on-return-to-boxing-ring-for-charity-bout-against-youtuber-dk-yoo/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/other-sport/2022/12/11/manny-pacquiao-wins-on-return-to-boxing-ring-for-charity-bout-against-youtuber-dk-yoo/">Pacquiao </a>promised to continue serving the country despite losing in the midterm elections. “I may not have won in my run for the Senate, but I am totally grateful for each vote, each prayer and support,” Pacquiao said. “The fight continues. Service continues. For God. For the country. For each Filipino.” Pacquiao previously served as a senator from 2016-22. He then made a bid for the presidency in the 2022 elections but failed. A <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/other-sport/2021/09/29/manny-pacquiao-from-poverty-to-boxing-royalty/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/other-sport/2021/09/29/manny-pacquiao-from-poverty-to-boxing-royalty/">world champion </a>in eight divisions from flyweight to super welterweight, Pacquiao appeared to end a 26-year career in 2021 with a record of 62-8-2 (39 KO's). Barrios retained the WBC welterweight belt with a draw against Abel Ramos last November in Arlington, Texas. Those close to the Pacquiao camp had said that the boxing great believes he still has a few years left in him. “Manny feels good and that he still has it in him to compete at that level. He feels he can still fight two or three more times, this year, next year and maybe even into 2027,” a source close to Pacquiao told <i>The National</i>.