Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn: Start time, venue, full card, weight and all you need to know

Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn will finally fight this Saturday, two-and-a-half years after their originally scheduled bout was dramatically called off at the last minute. That event was scuppered in October 2022 when Benn failed two doping tests for performance enhancing drugs in what was the latest development in a family feud that stretches back to when their fathers were bitter rivals in the 1990s. Former super middleweight world champions Chris Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn fought twice during a glorious era for the 168lb division in Britain. Eubank Sr won the first fight in 1990 and the second ended in a controversial split-decision draw in 1993. But what was remarkable about their rivalry was the sheer venom. There was genuine hatred, particularly from Benn's side. The Dark Destroyer – and the British public at large – was irked by Eubank Sr's aloofness and exaggerated idiosyncrasies, and he could barely control his rage. Eubank Sr had the better of their rivalry in two classic bouts that drew enormous TV audiences in the UK. When all this started Eubank Jr (34-3) said that he actually liked Benn (23-0) as he had walked a similar path to him and the two shook hands and were cordial. That doesn't sell particularly well though and soon the fake hate was cranked up. The rivalry between the sons is, after all, a marketing creation aimed at cashing in on what went on between their fathers more than 30 years ago. Up until fairly recently they operated three weight classes apart - Benn at welter and Eubank Jr at super middle - so without the surnames this bout wouldn't have been on anyone's radar. Neither were able to muster any meaningful trash talk during the original promotion in 2022, but Benn's subsequent failed doping tests have at least provided some needle. Eubank Jr slapped Benn with an egg in a cringeworthy stunt last month. The whole saga reeks of WWE but predictably the pantomime antics are seeping through to the casual viewer and the event is likely to be a commercial success. Expect more stunts during fight week. Benn failed tests for the female fertility drug clomifene. It is widely considered a performance enhancing drug for men as it spikes testosterone production. Promoter Matchroom tried everything to push ahead with the show in spite of the findings, but news of the failed tests leaked and it was <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/other-sport/2022/10/07/eubank-benn-postponement-to-spark-legal-battle-between-promoters-and-bbbofc/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/other-sport/2022/10/07/eubank-benn-postponement-to-spark-legal-battle-between-promoters-and-bbbofc/">cancelled at the eleventh hour</a>. Benn was smuggled out of the hotel before the assembled media was told. Benn has admitted to two failed tests for clomifene but still insists he was innocent of intentional doping and has blamed contamination. He was provisionally suspended from fighting in March 2023. After a lengthy legal battle, Benn was finally cleared to fight in the UK again in November 2024. Benn sent a 270-page dossier to the WBC that he believed proved no wrongdoing. He was widely mocked – even by a well-known pizza chain – when the WBC concluded the failed tests might have been <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/other-sport/2023/02/22/boxer-conor-benn-cleared-of-doping-after-eating-too-many-eggs/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/other-sport/2023/02/22/boxer-conor-benn-cleared-of-doping-after-eating-too-many-eggs/">caused by eating too many eggs</a>. Benn – who says he has spent £1 million in legal fees – has never produced any evidence of contamination and declined to make public his dossier or the findings of his legal battle. An unimpressed Eubank Jr told <i>The Guardian</i>: “The facts are that the drugs were found in his system. [His promoter] Eddie Hearn, naturally, tried to cover it up and make the fight go ahead. They knew the whole time that he’d failed these two drug tests. So there are no suspicions. He is a cheat.” Before his drugs ban, Benn, 28, was on a hot knockout streak. However, since returning to the ring he seems to have lost all that explosiveness, posting drab points wins over the unheralded Rodolfo Orozco and Peter Dobson. Eubank Jr, 35, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/other-sport/2023/01/22/liam-smith-delivers-chris-eubank-jr-first-stoppage-loss-with-fourth-round-knockout/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/other-sport/2023/01/22/liam-smith-delivers-chris-eubank-jr-first-stoppage-loss-with-fourth-round-knockout/">went 1-1 with British rival Liam Smith</a> in 2023 before stopping the limited Kamil Szeremeta in seven in October last year. Neither fighter is exactly troubling any pound-for-pound lists right now. This is a highly controversial aspect of the promotion. The first fight was booked at a catchweight of 157lbs in what would have been the lowest weight of the then 33-year-old Eubank's long career. His father Chris Sr accused promoter Eddie Hearn of “trying to kill my boy”. Saturday's bout will be conducted at the middleweight limit of 160lbs, but there is a hydration clause to prevent Eubank Jr putting on more than 10lb between Friday's weigh-in and fight night. The critics say it is dangerous and Eubank Sr wants nothing to do with the event because of it. Eubank Sr caused life-changing injuries to Michael Watson during his career, as did Nigel Benn to Gerald McClellan, while <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/eubank-blackwell-should-have-been-stopped-says-surgeon-1.179872" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/eubank-blackwell-should-have-been-stopped-says-surgeon-1.179872">Nick Blackwell was left in a coma</a> after a bout with Eubank Jr in 2016. The broadcaster Chris Lloyd claims he was reprimanded by Dazn for asking Eubank Jr about the dangers of the weight on air. No. The contest has virtually no sporting merit or consequence to the wider boxing landscape whatsoever. Benn has never fought a championship bout at any level. Not Area, National, British, European, Commonwealth or, indeed, World. The closest he came was when the WBA attached their vacant Continental (Europe) title to him in 2018. Eubank Jr turned down <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/kell-brooks-corner-throw-in-towel-as-gennady-golovkin-draws-up-hit-list-first-billy-joe-saunders-and-then-canelo-1.231012" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/kell-brooks-corner-throw-in-towel-as-gennady-golovkin-draws-up-hit-list-first-billy-joe-saunders-and-then-canelo-1.231012">the chance to fight Gennady Golovkin</a> for the undisputed middleweight title in 2016 but did challenge for a world title two years later, losing comprehensively to a past-his-best George Groves up at super middleweight. Neither Benn nor Eubank seem particularly interested in the glory of winning titles – hence why they are fighting each other. Given his extra size and more impressive career, Eubank Jr is a clear favourite. He is on the decline and will be weight-drained on the night but a Benn victory would still be considered an upset. Yes, the show is sponsored by <i>Ring Magazine</i>, which is owned by Turki Alalshikh, the man behind Saudi Arabia's foray into prizefighting. The event is being staged at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn - middleweight Anthony Yarde v Lyndon Arthur 3 – light-heavyweight Liam Smith v Aaron McKenna – middleweight Chris Billam-Smith v Brandon Glanton – cruiserweight Viddal Riley v Cheavon Clarke – cruiserweight Eubank Jr and Benn will probably fight around 1am UAE time<b> </b>on Saturday April 26, that's 10pm local time in London. The first fight on the card is expected to begin at<b> </b>10pm UAE (7pm local).<b> </b> The show is being aired in the UAE by streaming platform Dazn.