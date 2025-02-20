Artur Beterbiev v Dmitry Bivol 2: Full card, start time, ring walks and how to watch

One of the biggest fights in boxing will take place this weekend when undisputed light-heavyweight world champion Artur Beterbiev and Russian rival Dmitry Bivol square off in their <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/12/03/riyadh-seasons-last-crescendo-beterbiev-v-bivol-rematch-and-dubois-v-parker-headline-greatest-card-ever/" target="_blank" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/12/03/riyadh-seasons-last-crescendo-beterbiev-v-bivol-rematch-and-dubois-v-parker-headline-greatest-card-ever/">much-anticipated rematch</a> in Saudi Arabia. Ahead of the big night, here is everything you need to know about the “The Last Crescendo” event. “The Last Crescendo” is a major boxing event that will be headlined by the light-heavyweight championship rematch between undisputed champion Beterbiev and his compatriot Bivol. Beterbiev added Bivol's WBA crown to his own WBC, WBO and IBF straps when <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/10/13/artur-beterbiev-edges-dmitry-bivol-in-riyadh-thriller-to-win-undisputed-title-as-rematch-calls-begin/" target="_blank">he narrowly beat him in Riyadh</a> last October. Before the main event, boxing fans will be treated to an impressive undercard, including three world title fights and three interim world title fights. The event takes place this Saturday, February 22. That is just over four months since Beterbiev edged to a majority decision over Bivol <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/10/13/artur-beterbiev-edges-dmitry-bivol-in-riyadh-thriller-to-win-undisputed-title-as-rematch-calls-begin/" target="_blank">in their first bout</a>. The Kingdom Arena in Riyadh will once again play host to a massive world title fight. The arena has become the home for major boxing events in the Saudi Arabian capital, including last May's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/05/18/oleksandr-usyk-beats-tyson-fury-to-be-undisputed-world-heavyweight-champion-in-riyadh/" target="_blank">undisputed heavyweight bout</a> between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury, and the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/05/29/oleksandr-usyk-and-tyson-fury-rematch-will-take-place-in-saudi-arabia-on-december-21/" target="_blank">rematch in December</a>. In an increasingly competitive light-heavyweight division, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/combat-sports/2024/10/10/artur-beterbiev-dmitry-bivol-saudi-arabia/" target="_blank">Beterbiev and Bivol</a> remain the leading lights. Beterbiev (21-0, 20ko) has earned a reputation as one of the finest knockout specialists of his generation, winning all 20 of his professional bouts by stoppage – before being taken the distance for the first time by Bivol (23-1, 12ko). The Canada-based Russian first became world champion when he won the vacant IBF belt in 2017 by knocking out Enrico Koelling in the final round in California. Three fights later, he added Oleksandr Gvozdyk's WBC title to his collection with a 10th-round knockout in Philadelphia. Two title defences of his belts followed before Beterbiev engaged in another unification bout with then-WBO champion Joe Smith Jr, whom he cleaned out in two rounds in New York in 2022. Beterbiev retained his three titles with successive knockout wins over British fighters, stopping Anthony Yarde in January 2023 and former super-middleweight champion Callum Smith 12 months later. Bivol was also unbeaten heading into their first bout last October. He began his world title journey by claiming the WBA's interim belt in 2016 and was elevated to full champion the following year. Bivol fought Trent Broadhurst in November 2017 in his first bout as world champion and made 11 successful title defences, many of them against top-tier challengers, including a superb points <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/other-sport/2022/11/05/dmitry-bivol-retains-wba-title-in-abu-dhabi-after-outclassing-gilberto-zurdo-ramirez/" target="_blank">win over Gilberto Ramirez in Abu Dhabi</a>. But it was his May 2022 fight against pound-for-pound superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez that thrust the California-based Russian into the spotlight. Alvarez was regarded as the pre-fight favourite, despite an ambitious climb up to light-heavyweight, but <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/other-sport/2022/05/08/dmitry-bivol-stuns-saul-canelo-alvarez-to-retain-wba-light-heavyweight-title/" target="_blank">Bivol delivered a flawless performance</a> in Las Vegas to inflict a second career defeat on the Mexican. Where Beterbiev is known for his ferocious power, Bivol has established himself as one of the most skilful and technically gifted fighters on the planet. The first fight ended with cards of 116-112 and 115-113 in favour of Beterbiev and one locked at 114-114. Many observers felt Bivol was hard done by. Bivol started fast and boxed beautifully, while Beterbiev closed the show ferociously. More fireworks are guaranteed this weekend. In typical Saudi style, the undercard is packed with exciting bouts. Chief support is a battle between two of the heavyweight division's in-form fighters as Daniel Dubois defends his IBF crown against New Zealand's Joseph Parker. The winner is likely to get a shot at unified champion Usyk. <b>Full card:</b> Artur Beterbiev v Dmitry Bivol – for Beterbiev's WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring light-heavyweight titles Daniel Dubois v Joseph Parker – for Dubois' IBF heavyweight title Shakur Stevenson v Josh Padley – for Stevenson's WBC lightweight title Carlos Adames v Hamzah Sheeraz – for Adames' WBC middleweight title Vergil Ortiz Jr v Israil Madrimov – for Ortiz Jr's WBC world interim super welterweight title Zhilei Zhang v Agit Kabayel – for the vacant WBC interim heavyweight title Joshua Buatsi v Callum Smith – for Buatsi's WBO light heavyweight interim title The build-up to fight night started on Tuesday with the grand arrivals when the fighters were introduced in a lavish ceremony at Boulevard City. The open workouts then took place on Wednesday, before a press conference on Thursday and the weigh-ins on Friday. The main fight card and DAZN broadcast will begin at 7pm KSA; 8pm UAE. Beterbiev and Bivol are expected to make their ring walks at 2am local time and 3am UAE time on Sunday morning. <b>Fight Night schedule:</b> Artur Beterbiev v Dmitry Bivol – 3am UAE, 11pm UK, 6pm ET, 3pm PT Daniel Dubois vs Joseph Parker – 1.40am UAE, 9.40pm UK, 4.40pm ET, 1.40pm PT Shakur Stevenson vs Josh Padley – 12.35am UAE, 8.35pm UK, 3.35pm ET, 12.35pm PT Carlos Adames vs Hamzah Sheeraz – 11.35pm UAE, 7.35pm UK, 2.35pm ET, 11.35am PT Vergil Ortiz Jr vs Israil Madrimov – 10.40pm UAE, 6.40pm UK, 1.40pm ET, 10.40am PT Zhilei Zhang vs Agit Kabayel – 9.40pm UAE, 5.40pm UK, 12.40pm ET, 9.40am PT Joshua Buatsi vs Callum Smith – 8.45pm UAE, 4.45pm UK, 11.45am ET, 8.45am PT There are still some tickets available. For ticket options, click <a href="https://resell.webook.com/en" target="_blank">here</a>. The show will be broadcast exclusively in the Middle East on DAZN.