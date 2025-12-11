Hayden Wilde pushes for T100 triathlon title buoyed by Abu Dhabi training and New Zealand Dubai Sevens success

Less than two weeks after watching his countrymen and women claim Dubai Sevens glory as a fan, Hayden Wilde hopes to claim more gold for New Zealand in the Gulf.

The 28-year-old Kiwi is in pole position for the title when he competes at the Qatar T100 World Championship Final in Doha on Friday.

The event is the culmination of the nine-race professional triathlon world tour. Despite suffering serious injury in May, Wilde has built up a healthy lead at the top of the standings in the Race to Qatar, having won five of his six races in the series.

If he finishes on the podium at the race in Doha, he will be assured of the overall title, and a $250,000 pay day.

His lone failure to win on the global series was around the streets of Dubai last month. He has spent the intervening time training in Abu Dhabi, in a bid to acclimatise for the season finale just across the Arabian Gulf in Qatar.

While all his focus was on training, his stay in the capital was not all business. He allowed himself a trip up the E11 to watch the Dubai Sevens, where his compatriots enjoyed a unique title double.

“It was good to get a win over the Aussies as well, as I know the girls haven't won [in Dubai for six years] so it was cool,” Wilde said.

“I last watched the boys in Singapore, and I know the team quite well. I work out on the same gym as them in Tauranga. They have a very new team, so to see them perform really well was cool.”

New Zealand's double joy at Dubai Sevens – in pictures

New Zealand men's and women's teams celebrate their double World Series victory at the Emirates Dubai Sevens 2025. All images: Chris Whiteoak / The National New Zealand players celebrate victory at The Sevens in Dubai New Zealand perform the haka after beating Australia New Zealand players celebrate after beating Australia New Zealand players after receiving their winner's medals at The Sevens New Zealand players celebrate following their win over Australia at the Dubai Sevens New Zealand players celebrate their win over Australia New Zealand's Tone Ng Shiu on the attack New Zealand's Akuila Rokolisoa misses the ball during the win over Australia Australia's William Cartwright scores a try New Zealand's Akuila Rokolisoa scores a try Australia's Bienne Terita in possession against New Zealand New Zealand's Jorja Miller scores a try New Zealand celebrate victory over Australia New Zealand's Jorja Miller celebrates scoring a try

Wilde might have been among those rugby players had life worked out a little differently. While he still trains in the same gym as them, instead he follows a pursuit which has brought him a silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics and bronze in the preceding Tokyo Games.

“I played rugby when I was young and football and everything, but I kind of fell into triathlon by mistake,” he said.

“I was getting fit for playing hockey, and then my teachers told me to do a few races here, there, and everywhere. I got the bug and I’ve not looked back since.”

The next trinket Wilde could add to his trophy cabinet could be as winner of the T100 Triathlon World Tour. To ready himself for one last push, in Qatar on Friday, he based himself in Al Seef in Abu Dhabi, alternating training between there and in the pool at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

It could scarcely be much different to his base in Andorra in the Pyrenees, where he lives and trains for the rest of the year.

“[Andorra] is in the mountains, and Abu Dhabi is in the middle of the desert; they are two polar opposites,” Wilde said.

“But I'm from New Zealand as well, and I'm very used to kind of the seaside vibes. I really enjoyed it [in Abu Dhabi] and you don't really have to look at the weather report when you're in the UAE. You just wake up and off you go.

“It's such an easy place to chill out. Training is easy in the sense you're safe as no cars will interrupt bike sessions, and there's 50 metre pools where you can just get your work done. It's a fantastic place for me, personally, to train.”

The T100 comprises 20 leading professional triathletes in each of the men’s and women’s races. The leader of the women’s series, Kate Waugh, also based herself in the capital ahead of the final race.

“Training in Abu Dhabi's conditions means I'm already acclimatised to what we'll face in Qatar,” said Waugh, who was born in the north-east of England in Gateshead and will guarantee the series title if she wins in Doha.

“There's no temperature shock, no adjustment period needed. I can arrive in Lusail ready to perform at my best from Day 1. That's a significant advantage heading into a race of this magnitude.”

The Gulf is becoming ever more influential in the triathlon world. Dubai staged the season finale last season, while there will also be a race in Jeddah next year.

“The fact that our two championship leaders chose to base themselves in Abu Dhabi speaks volumes about what the UAE capital offers elite athletes,” said Sam Renouf, the chief executive of the Professional Triathletes Organisation.

“The infrastructure, the climate, the facilities – everything is world-class. The UAE has become an integral part of the global triathlon landscape, and we’re thrilled it played such a crucial role in our athletes’ preparation for the biggest race of the year.”

UK’s AI plan AI ambassadors such as MIT economist Simon Johnson, Monzo cofounder Tom Blomfield and Google DeepMind’s Raia Hadsell

£10bn AI growth zone in South Wales to create 5,000 jobs

£100m of government support for startups building AI hardware products

£250m to train new AI models

Desert Warrior Starring: Anthony Mackie, Aiysha Hart, Ben Kingsley Director: Rupert Wyatt Rating: 3/5

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Australia World Cup squad Aaron Finch (capt), Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa

The biog Name: James Mullan Nationality: Irish Family: Wife, Pom; and daughters Kate, 18, and Ciara, 13, who attend Jumeirah English Speaking School (JESS) Favourite book or author: “That’s a really difficult question. I’m a big fan of Donna Tartt, The Secret History. I’d recommend that, go and have a read of that.” Dream: “It would be to continue to have fun and to work with really interesting people, which I have been very fortunate to do for a lot of my life. I just enjoy working with very smart, fun people.”

GAC GS8 Specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh149,900

The bio Studied up to grade 12 in Vatanappally, a village in India’s southern Thrissur district Was a middle distance state athletics champion in school Enjoys driving to Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah with family His dream is to continue working as a social worker and help people Has seven diaries in which he has jotted down notes about his work and money he earned Keeps the diaries in his car to remember his journey in the Emirates

Trump v Khan 2016: Feud begins after Khan criticised Trump’s proposed Muslim travel ban to US 2017: Trump criticises Khan’s ‘no reason to be alarmed’ response to London Bridge terror attacks 2019: Trump calls Khan a “stone cold loser” before first state visit 2019: Trump tweets about “Khan’s Londonistan”, calling him “a national disgrace” 2022: Khan’s office attributes rise in Islamophobic abuse against the major to hostility stoked during Trump’s presidency July 2025 During a golfing trip to Scotland, Trump calls Khan “a nasty person” Sept 2025 Trump blames Khan for London’s “stabbings and the dirt and the filth”. Dec 2025 Trump suggests migrants got Khan elected, calls him a “horrible, vicious, disgusting mayor”

SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20APPLE%20IPHONE%2014 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A06.1%22%20Super%20Retina%20XDR%20OLED%2C%202532%20x%201170%2C%20460ppi%2C%20HDR%2C%20True%20Tone%2C%20P3%2C%201200%20nits%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A0A15%20Bionic%2C%206-core%20CPU%2C%205-core%20GPU%2C%2016-core%20Neural%20Engine%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A06GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECapacity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A0128%2F256%2F512GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPlatform%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A0iOS%2016%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMain%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A0Dual%2012MP%20main%20(f%2F1.5)%20%2B%2012MP%20ultra-wide%20(f%2F2.4)%3B%202x%20optical%2C%205x%20digital%3B%20Photonic%20Engine%2C%20Deep%20Fusion%2C%20Smart%20HDR%204%2C%20Portrait%20Lighting%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMain%20camera%20video%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A04K%20%40%2024%2F25%2F3060fps%2C%20full-HD%20%40%2025%2F30%2F60fps%2C%20HD%20%40%2030fps%3B%20HD%20slo-mo%20%40%20120%2F240fps%3B%20night%2C%20time%20lapse%2C%20cinematic%2C%20action%20modes%3B%20Dolby%20Vision%2C%204K%20HDR%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFront%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A012MP%20TrueDepth%20(f%2F1.9)%2C%20Photonic%20Engine%2C%20Deep%20Fusion%2C%20Smart%20HDR%204%3B%20Animoji%2C%20Memoji%3B%20Portrait%20Lighting%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFront%20camera%20video%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204K%20%40%2024%2F25%2F3060fps%2C%20full-HD%20%40%2025%2F30%2F60fps%2C%20HD%20slo-mo%20%40%20120fps%3B%20night%2C%20time%20lapse%2C%20cinematic%2C%20action%20modes%3B%20Dolby%20Vision%2C%204K%20HDR%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A03279%20mAh%2C%C2%A0up%20to%2020h%20video%2C%2016h%20streaming%20video%2C%2080h%20audio%3B%20fast%20charge%20to%2050%25%20in%2030m%3B%20MagSafe%2C%20Qi%20wireless%20charging%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A0Wi-Fi%2C%20Bluetooth%205.3%2C%20NFC%20(Apple%20Pay)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBiometrics%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Face%20ID%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A0Lightning%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECards%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A0Dual%20eSIM%20%2F%20eSIM%20%2B%20SIM%20(US%20models%20use%20eSIMs%20only)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A0Blue%2C%20midnight%2C%20purple%2C%20starlight%2C%20Product%20Red%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A0iPhone%2014%2C%20USB-C-to-Lightning%20cable%2C%20one%20Apple%20sticker%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A0Dh3%2C399%20%2F%20Dh3%2C799%20%2F%20Dh4%2C649%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Islamophobia definition A widely accepted definition was made by the All Party Parliamentary Group on British Muslims in 2019: “Islamophobia is rooted in racism and is a type of racism that targets expressions of Muslimness or perceived Muslimness.” It further defines it as “inciting hatred or violence against Muslims”.