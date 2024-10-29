Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri wins the men's Ballon d'Or 2024 at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on October 28. EPA
Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri wins the men's Ballon d'Or 2024 at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on October 28. EPA

Sport

Man City's Rodri wins Ballon d’Or as ‘disrespected’ Real Madrid boycott awards

Real snubbed the event despite winning the men’s club of the year award

Press Assocation

October 29, 2024

