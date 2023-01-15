Continental Europe beat Great Britain and Ireland to win inaugural Hero Cup in Abu Dhabi

Continental Europe won the inaugural Hero Cup in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, seeing off Great Britain and Ireland with one match to spare.

READ MORE Continental Europe hold two-point lead heading into final day of Hero Cup in Abu Dhabi

The European team, captained by Francesco Molinari, had led by two going into the final round and thus required 4.5 points in Sunday’s singles to reach 13 points and capture the trophy.

Adrian Meronk sealed it, holing a lengthy putt on the 18th to defeat Callum Shinkwin 1-Up to lift the Europeans to 13.5 points and thus ensure their piece of history.

Molinari led from the front at Abu Dhabi Golf Club on Sunday, the Italian defeating Shane Lowry 3&2 in the opening match, before GB and I counterpart Tommy Fleetwood put a point on the board for his team with a 3&2 victory against Thomas Pieters.

England’s Tyrrell Hatton then reeled off an impressive 5&4 win against Frenchman Antoine Rozner, only for Europe to answer back through Nicolai Hojgaard’s triumph on the last hole against Seamus Power.

Matt Wallace kept GB and I in it by seeing off Thomas Detry 2&1, together with Robert MacIntyre’s 5&3 success against Alex Noren. However, wins for Victor Perez – 4&2 over Jordan Smith – and Sepp Straka – 5&4 against Ewen Ferguson – left Meronk to clinch the cup.

More to follow …