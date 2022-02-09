Chelsea stars train ahead of Fifa Club World Cup clash against Al Hilal - in pictures

Chelsea continued their preparations for the Fifa Club World Cup semi-final against Al Hilal as the players were put through their paces in a training session at the Mohamed bin Zayed Stadium on Tuesday.

The reigning champions of Europe take on the kings of Asia in the semi-finals in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Chelsea are going to make a late call on the fitness of midfielder Mason Mount while Edouard Mendy is due to arrive in the UAE after winning the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal.

Manager Thomas Tuchel is isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, leaving his assistant Zsolt Low to face the media on Tuesday.

Chelsea's last game saw them beat Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup on Saturday, while Al Hilal thrashed Al Jazira 6-1 in the Club World Cup second round on Sunday.