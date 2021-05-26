Vaccine boosters, Emirati genome project, 1,672 new cases - The Daily Update

On today's update we have the latest coronavirus figures, the news that only vaccinated people can attend live events in UAE from June 6, and Emiratis are being urged to submit DNA samples for a genome project to tackle deadly diseases.

Adnoc awards a $744m offshore field contract to NPCC, and protesters are killed in Baghdad as violence flares at anti-government rallies.

Thoraya Abdullahi joins us for what's trending, including Cyclone Yaas, a helicopter crash in Florida, and South Korea's mask restrictions.