UAE at 50: How the Emirates is tackling climate change

Since the formation of the United Arab Emirates fifty years ago, the country has become a close friend and strategic partner of the United Kingdom.

In this mini series, The UAE at 50, we speak to those at the heart of this connection about what it means and how it has helped shape the UAE.

In this episode, we’re talking to two environmental experts about the UAE’s fast changing eco-sector and how the UAE is forging ahead with its commitment to have net zero emissions by 2050.

Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, sits on the board of advisors of the Yale Centre for Environmental Law and Policy, and Richard Perry, advisor to Abu Dhabi’s Environment Agency, who helped establish the institution decades ago by developing the first National Environmental Strategy for Marine Sector, tell us how partnerships and collaborations with countries like the UK are at the heart of the UAE's goal to become a world leader in sustainability and renewable energy.

Hosted by Layla Maghribi

Produced by Ayesha Khan and Arthur Pereira