Meet the three female artists from Abu Dhabi Art’s commissions programme

The past is present in the works of three Emirati artists who have been selected for Abu Dhabi Art’s Beyond: Emerging Artists programme this year. There’s Hind Mezaina’s video research project, which takes a 1980 dancing competition as its starting point; Afra Al Dhaheri, meanwhile, questions the beginnings of certain beliefs through sculpture; and Afra Al Suwaidi uses collage to examine how trauma appears in architecture and everyday surroundings.

Centred on the theme of memory, the exhibition is curated by Maya El Khalil and is on view at Manarat Al Saadiyat and online, where the majority of Abu Dhabi Art’s sections and activities can be seen this year.

In this episode of Recorded, we hear from the artists as they tell us more about who they are and the ideas driving their works for Beyond.

Name: Peter Dicce Title: Assistant dean of students and director of athletics Favourite sport: soccer Favourite team: Bayern Munich Favourite player: Franz Beckenbauer Favourite activity in Abu Dhabi: scuba diving in the Northern Emirates

Favourite book: ‘The Art of Learning’ by Josh Waitzkin Favourite film: Marvel movies Favourite parkour spot in Dubai: Residence towers in Jumeirah Beach Residence

