Episode 5: How to get around without a car in the UAE

Getting around on your own is one of the first realities that hits when you start living independently.

Without a family car or someone to give you a lift, commuting quickly becomes a major part of your routine, and as a young adult, understanding your city’s transport options becomes essential.

In this episode of How to Adult, host Hala Nasar reflects on her own challenges getting around during a summer programme in California, where public transport felt confusing and ride-hailing apps stretched her budget.

Bringing the conversation closer to home, we hear from a Dubai-based fresh graduate who shares her experience navigating the UAE without a car. From buses and metros to ferries, she explains how public transport helped her get around the city affordably and independently.

Later in the episode, Hala is joined by transport planning expert Martin Tillman who breaks down what young adults in the UAE should know about mobility − from choosing where to live based on transit access, to the future of autonomous vehicles and the upcoming Etihad Rail network.

How to Adult is a series helping young people tackle real-life skills they were never formally taught. New episodes appear every Monday across podcast platforms.

Listen to the audio version of How to Adult:

