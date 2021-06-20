Emirates to resume flights to India and Nigeria, UAE approves cancer drug, Dubai police bike haul, 2,109 new cases - The Daily Update

On today's update we have the latest coronavirus figures, the announcement that Emirates will resume flights from India, Nigeria and South Africa from June 23, and the UAE becoming the second country in the world to approve a key lung cancer drug.

In the UAE, Dubai Police have confiscated 454 bicycles since the start of the year in a safety drive, while in Iran, conservative cleric Ebrahim Raisi has won the presidential election in a landslide.

Cody Combs joins us for what's trending, including Father's Day, Euro 2020 and Joe Biden's dog.