Emirates restrictions, UAE schools, Emirates ID vaccine status, 1,964 new cases - The Daily Update

On today's update we have the latest coronavirus figures, Emirates IDs are to be used as proof of PCR test and vaccine status at Dubai airport check-in desks and Emirates airline extends restrictions for South Africa and Nigeria flights.

UAE public schools are to resume in-person classes for the next academic year after the majority of staff were vaccinated against Covid-19 and millions of Syrians face worsening hunger as the closure of a UN aid corridor looms.

Cody Combs joins us for what's trending, including ‘Friends’ actor James Michael Tyler, a Gaza bookshop and Covid-19 in Buddhist monasteries.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

About Proto21 Date started: May 2018

Founder: Pir Arkam

Based: Dubai

Sector: Additive manufacturing (aka, 3D printing)

Staff: 18

Funding: Invested, supported and partnered by Joseph Group

Teachers' pay - what you need to know Pay varies significantly depending on the school, its rating and the curriculum. Here's a rough guide as of January 2021: - top end schools tend to pay Dh16,000-17,000 a month - plus a monthly housing allowance of up to Dh6,000. These tend to be British curriculum schools rated 'outstanding' or 'very good', followed by American schools - average salary across curriculums and skill levels is about Dh10,000, recruiters say - it is becoming more common for schools to provide accommodation, sometimes in an apartment block with other teachers, rather than hand teachers a cash housing allowance - some strong performing schools have cut back on salaries since the pandemic began, sometimes offering Dh16,000 including the housing allowance, which reflects the slump in rental costs, and sheer demand for jobs - maths and science teachers are most in demand and some schools will pay up to Dh3,000 more than other teachers in recognition of their technical skills - at the other end of the market, teachers in some Indian schools, where fees are lower and competition among applicants is intense, can be paid as low as Dh3,000 per month - in Indian schools, it has also become common for teachers to share residential accommodation, living in a block with colleagues

