Why can't we watch Palestine's first Oscar-winning film?

On Culture Bites this week, Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews celebrate Palestine’s first win at the Oscars.
Co-directed by Palestinian journalist Basel Adra and Israeli journalist Yuval Abraham, No Other Land won Best Documentary Feature at the 2025 Academy Awards. It highlights the daily struggles of Palestinians enduring settler violence in the West Bank area of Masafer Yatta.
Enas and Farah describe the uphill battle for Palestinian representation and advocacy at the Oscars through the decades. They highlight the significance of the film’s win but also talk about the controversy it has stirred up, and discuss the struggles the film has faced to find distributors in a number of countries.
In the Netflix universe, another debate unfolds over Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s new show, With Love, Meghan. The hosts discuss the merits and shortcomings of the show, which was released on Tuesday, and its role in Meghan's image rebranding after being attacked for so long in the media.
