What lessons from past Olympics will Lebanon's Ray Bassil rely on at Paris 2024?

In this episode of the Abtal podcast, Lebanese trap shooter Ray Bassil joins host Reem Abulleil to discuss the complexities of shooting as an outdoor sport, where changing weather and environmental conditions can significantly affect performance.

Reflecting on how shooting shaped her life and career over the past two decades, Bassil takes us back to her childhood, recounting how she was introduced to various sports by her parents, and why she finally chose shooting.

Participating in three previous Olympics, Bassil talks about her different paths to qualification, describing the emotions from her first experience at the Games and sharing the key lessons learnt from each.

Discussing the role of Arab women in sports, Bassil believes she has contributed to increasing female participation in shooting, and expresses pride in how she managed to open doors for other women and inspire future generations.

You can listen to the full episodes on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and all major podcasting platforms, or watch the full interviews on The National's YouTube channel.