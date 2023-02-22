Malcolm X's family to sue FBI and CIA, UAE astronaut arrives in Florida - Trending

Trending Middle East brings you the latest social media and search trends from the region and around the world.

On today's episode, plans for a new rail network connecting the UAE to Oman takes a major step forward with a $3 billion investment deal.

The second-longest ancient papyrus, or long piece of inscribed ancient paper, discovered in Egypt is unveiled at opening of renovated Egyptian Museum wing.

Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi arrives at the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida before his historic flight to the International Space Station on February 27.

The family of murdered civil rights leader Malcolm X marks the anniversary of his 1965 assassination by announcing plan to sue CIA, FBI, New York Police Department and other agencies for $100 million, accusing them of playing a role in his death.