The case for a Gulf railway has never been stronger

For many people in the Gulf, the idea of being able to travel the length of the GCC by rail has always been an enticing idea. With six countries joined by language, shared history and family ties, being able to step on a train in Oman and get off in Kuwait – or anywhere in between – would be a tangible embodiment of these neighbours’ deep ties.

The case for a railway linking all six Gulf countries has rarely been stronger. A milestone agreement on a GCC railway project signed in Bahrain today offers an opportunity to turn a regional ambition into reality. And while the strategic and economic arguments are compelling, the success of the project will depend on whether governments can overcome the obstacles that have held back integration in the past.

The railway has taken on renewed significance in the context of the Iran war. Tehran’s attacks on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz have highlighted the need for a diversification of the Gulf's transport and logistics networks. A connected rail network would provide an additional layer of resilience, allowing goods to move between countries by land. It would also strengthen the links between ports, industrial centres and markets, potentially creating new opportunities for businesses.

The proposed 2,100-kilometre network, which aims to connect the Gulf by 2030 represents an investment in the region's long-term economic security. The deadline is ambitious, particularly given the scale of the project and the fact that it has been discussed for more than a decade.

Construction costs could rise, while freight operators will need convincing that rail offers a commercially attractive alternative to road transport. Governments will likely have to provide substantial support to make services viable, at least in the early years. Agreeing on common technical standards, customs procedures, border controls, operating arrangements and ticketing systems across six different jurisdictions is no mean feat.

There are, however, plenty of reasons for optimism. The UAE has already demonstrated the value of investing in national rail infrastructure through Etihad Rail, while the 238-kilometre Hafeet Rail project with Oman shows how effective cross-border connections can be developed. These initiatives provide a foundation on which a wider network can be built.

Quote The railway has taken on renewed significance in the context of the Iran war

The proposed Gulf railway also comes at an important moment for the GCC. Prominent figures have increasingly emphasised the need for closer co-operation, with Dr Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to President Sheikh Mohamed, among those highlighting the importance of a more aligned Gulf response to a volatile geopolitical landscape. This project offers a tangible way to translate those ambitions into action.

That was a point underlined in an exclusive interview by Bahrain’s Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications, Sheikh Abdulla bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, who told The National that the regional crises had reinforced the importance of accelerating the project's completion.

A Gulf railway can offer benefits well beyond transport. The next step would be to see whether the GCC can turn a shared vision into shared infrastructure.