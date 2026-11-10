For GCC countries, localised green supply chains offer growth opportunities

The global economy is entering a new industrial era. As nations accelerate their commitment to net-zero, sustainability is no longer a peripheral policy ambition or a corporate responsibility exercise. It is fundamentally reshaping how economies build, source and secure industrial growth.

For decades, globalisation was largely optimised around one overriding principle: cost efficiency. Supply chains stretched across continents in pursuit of lower production costs, specialised capabilities and economies of scale. That model delivered extraordinary economic growth, but it also created vulnerabilities, from geopolitical disruption and resource volatility to rising transportation emissions and dependence on distant suppliers.

At present, the equation is changing. The industry leaders of today are shifting their focus to sustainability, supply chain resilience and long-term competitiveness, and this is driving the rise of localised green production ecosystems.

The future of industry will remain deeply interconnected and global. We are seeing a strategic evolution in which countries and companies seek greater control over critical parts of their value chains while maintaining access to global markets and technologies.

This is particularly significant because environmental responsibility and supply chain resilience are increasingly inseparable. A localised and sustainable industrial ecosystem can reduce the carbon associated with long-distance transportation, strengthen domestic capabilities, create skilled employment and help ensure that strategically important industries remain competitive as the global economy focuses on decarbonisation.

Through Operation 300bn, the UAE is positioning industrial localisation as both an economic and sustainability imperative, with the ambition of increasing the industrial sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product to Dh300 billion by 2031, while strengthening in-country value and sustainable manufacturing capabilities. Recent initiatives, including Adnoc’s Industrial Resilience Programme, further reinforce this vision by supporting domestic production, local supplier ecosystems and sustainable procurement across critical sectors.

Previous slide Next slide Chief officer Ankit Goyal recalls the deafening impact on his cargo ship when missiles and drone attacks struck nearby ships when the Iran war erupted. All photos: Ankit Goyal Show caption: Chief officer Ankit Goyal recalls the deafening impact on hi…

The cargo vessel Manali was carrying 24 sailors from India, Bangladesh and Vietnam Show caption: The cargo vessel Manali was carrying 24 sailors from India, …

More than 20,000 seafarers were stranded on commercial ships when the Iran-US war began with maritime organisations pleading for safety of seafarers Show caption: More than 20,000 seafarers were stranded on commercial ships…

There have been 17 seafarer deaths in 56 attacks in the Gulf and Strait of Hormuz, according to UN International Maritime Organisation figures Show caption: There have been 17 seafarer deaths in 56 attacks in the Gulf…

During the initial days of the war, Iranian naval ships sailed close to commercial vessels to shield them from missile attacks Show caption: During the initial days of the war, Iranian naval ships sail…

On most days the sky was thick with smoke from attacks on ships in the conflict zone Show caption: On most days the sky was thick with smoke from attacks on sh…











The significance of these initiatives extends beyond their individual targets. They reflect a broader strategic reality where future-ready economies will not simply import sustainability but manufacture it.

This transformation to localised green supply chains is already becoming visible across advanced materials, renewable energy, metals, logistics and industrial manufacturing. For the GCC, the opportunity is particularly compelling. As the region accelerates economic diversification, investments in industrial clusters, clean energy, circular resource management and low-carbon infrastructure can create ecosystems in which sustainability becomes embedded in production rather than added at the end of the process.

For companies operating in metals and manufacturing, this represents both a challenge and an opportunity. To align with the evolving ESG expectations, procurement strategies must evolve, supplier networks must become more resilient, and production models must account for carbon intensity and resource efficiency. Customers, regulators, investors and financial institutions are increasingly looking beyond the environmental performance of individual companies and examining the sustainability of entire value chains.

The competitive advantage will increasingly belong to organisations that can connect these elements, from raw material sourcing and production to logistics and end-market delivery. This is where the concept of the green supply chain becomes particularly important. Sustainability cannot exist as a single initiative within an organisation. It must become a system.

Quote This transformation to localised green supply chains is already becoming visible across advanced materials, renewable energy, metals, logistics and industrial manufacturing

One of the most promising opportunities within this system is the transformation of waste into productive resources. Waste-to-energy is an excellent example. Properly designed systems can address two challenges simultaneously: waste management and energy demand. By converting suitable non-recyclable waste into usable energy, these systems can reduce dependence on landfill, recover value from materials that would otherwise be discarded and contribute to a more circular industrial ecosystem.

The environmental performance of waste-to-energy, however, depends on appropriate technologies, effective emissions controls and exceptionally robust waste segregation and management systems. The same principle applies to waste-derived fuels.

Used cooking oil, for example, can be collected and processed as a feedstock for biodiesel, turning a discarded material into an industrial input. Biodiesel and other alternative fuels can provide industries with additional pathways to reduce reliance on conventional fossil fuels, particularly in applications where a complete transition to new systems is not yet commercially or technically practical.

These solutions illustrate an important principle for the energy transition: the most effective pathway is not always to replace an existing system overnight, but to progressively make that system cleaner, more circular and more efficient.

Green supply chains cannot succeed on localisation alone. They must also be technologically advanced, digitally integrated and globally interoperable. AI-driven logistics, carbon accounting systems, smart manufacturing and circular economy frameworks will define the next generation of industrial competitiveness.

The convergence of these technologies is already creating a new definition of industrial competitiveness.

Photo Project. Waste cooking oil is taken out of drums and put into the biodiesel processing machine. Neutral Fuels makes biodiesel in Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National Show caption: Photo Project. Waste cooking oil is taken out of drums and p…

This is where the UAE has a distinctive advantage. Positioned between East and West, with world-class ports, sophisticated logistics infrastructure, an increasingly diversified industrial base and growing investment in renewable energy, the UAE is uniquely positioned to become a global hub for sustainable industrial supply chains. The opportunity is to connect local industrial capability with international markets while demonstrating that sustainability, resilience and competitiveness can reinforce rather than contradict one another.

Capitalising on this opportunity will require collaboration across the entire economic ecosystem. Governments have an important role to play by establishing clear policy frameworks, investing in enabling infrastructure and creating incentives that encourage sustainable industrial investment.

Businesses must move beyond commitments and invest in cleaner technologies, local supplier development, circularity and digital capabilities. They must also be willing to rethink established operating models and measure sustainability through tangible outcomes. Financial institutions and investors have an equally important role. Capital can accelerate the transition when it is directed towards projects that combine sound commercial returns with measurable environmental value.

None of this will happen without trade-offs. Localising production can increase costs in the short term. New technologies can require significant upfront capital. Alternative fuels and circular materials may need additional infrastructure before they can achieve scale. Some supply chains will need to be redesigned entirely.

The next generation of industrial growth will be measured differently. It will not be defined only by how much an economy produces, but by how responsibly it produces, how strategically it sources and how intelligently it uses its resources.

That is the opportunity presented by localised green supply chains. For the UAE and the wider GCC, this is more than a response to the global sustainability agenda. It is an opportunity to shape that agenda, to develop industrial ecosystems that are resilient by design, competitive by nature and sustainable at their core.