How the successor of Antonio Guterres can put peace back on the UN menu

The race to lead the UN is going from orderly to fraught. Repeated Security Council straw polls have failed to produce a candidate acceptable to its five permanent members. And so new contenders have entered the arena, including the UAE’s Lana Nusseibeh.

Whoever succeeds Antonio Guterres at the end of December will deserve congratulations because they will have been chosen by a council that agrees on little else. He or she should savour the title of 10th secretary general because although the UN Charter bestows great status, the role’s power relies on what strong states concede.

What, then, can the future incumbent do about the UN’s founding purpose to end wars?

The question is acute for a world enduring 65 state-based conflicts, the most since the UN got going 80 years ago. They include eight wars between states, a doubling from the previous year. Also, with nearly 250,000 deaths from organised violence, this is the bloodiest period since the 1994 Rwanda genocide. With deaths from one-sided attacks on civilians at the highest level for decades, accompanying brutalities explode as the guardrails of international law are trampled.

However, with a shrunken budget, fewer peacekeepers, a divided Security Council and a mediating role ceded to others, the UN has become less capable. No doubt, the newly minted secretary general will be idealistic and energetic. How far will that take them?

Looking out of the window of the airy 38th floor office at the UN’s New York headquarters, the view is quite different from everywhere else they will have seen as a well-travelled diplomat or politician.

They will gaze on a kaleidoscope rather than a map. The blocs of the Cold War may have defrosted but the American-centred order that followed has shattered into fragments that catch the passing light before the pattern shifts again. This is the new international order they must navigate where the same member state sits at several tables at once.

For example, India dines with Washington in the Quad, with Moscow and Beijing in Brics and buys its oil from Russia and its aircraft from France. The UAE combines Brics membership, American security partnership and the Abraham Accords with trade pacts across Africa and Asia. Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Indonesia, Brazil and South Africa dance simultaneously with different partners. Meanwhile, Washington quarrels with its European allies as readily as with rivals, while Russia and China warily sup together.

How do nations pick from the menu of a la carte international relations? Strategic autonomy with pragmatism appears to be the guide as nations resolve to escape fickle patrons. That means less emphasis on fixed partnerships and more on “pop-up” coalitions around issues. There is no dress code for members coming around those tables, but come they must. Because as Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney memorably said: “If you are not at the table, you are on the menu.”

However, the secretary general is always on everyone’s menu. More challenging still, the new incumbent will watch the tables being laid elsewhere. Peace is now cooked in Washington, Doha, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Cairo and Ankara, in pop-up kitchens such as the Gaza Board of Peace and the Sudan Quad.

The UN chief is summoned afterwards, not as master chef but head waiter: to notarise the menu, lay the cutlery, pour the drinks and clear up after departing guests. How can the new secretary general handle this reality?

They could learn from predecessors and consider these 10 recommendations.

Previous slide Next slide Then-UN secretary general Trygve Lie, left, receives the deed for the property that will house the organisation's headquarters in New York. All photos: UN Photo Show caption: Then-UN secretary general Trygve Lie, left, receives the dee…

Trygve Lie, left, seen here in a meeting with Turkish leaders, backed UN intervention on the Korean Peninsula and was boycotted into resignation by the Soviet Union, while anti-communist purges hunted his staff from the American side. Show caption: Trygve Lie, left, seen here in a meeting with Turkish leader…

A portrait of Dag Hammarskjold, who was secretary general from 1953 to 1961, inside the UN office. Show caption: A portrait of Dag Hammarskjold, who was secretary general fr…

Dag Hammarskjold, seen here in Gaza spending Christmas with UN troops in December 1958, died on a contentious mission to war-torn Democratic Republic of Congo. Show caption: Dag Hammarskjold, seen here in Gaza spending Christmas with …

U Thant, who took over as secretary general in 1961, was also known as another 'safe' compromise. Show caption: U Thant, who took over as secretary general in 1961, was als…

U Thant, who served until 1971, ran a discreet back-channel that gave Washington and Moscow their face-saving exit from the Cuban missile crisis. Show caption: U Thant, who served until 1971, ran a discreet back-channel …

When U Thant – seen here with then-Malaysian prime minister Tunku Abdul Rahman – pressed publicly for ending the Vietnam War, American warmth curdled into estrangement. Show caption: When U Thant – seen here with then-Malaysian prime minister …

Kurt Waldheim, seen here during a trip to the Middle East, served two full terms as UN secretary general, from 1972 to 1981. Show caption: Kurt Waldheim, seen here during a trip to the Middle East, s…

Kurt Waldheim, seen here at Cairo Airport, had a Nazi past that was discovered much later, in the process disgracing the office retroactively. Show caption: Kurt Waldheim, seen here at Cairo Airport, had a Nazi past t…

Javier Perez de Cuellar, who served from 1982 to 1991, is remembered as well-contained, managing sensibly without enlarging the office’s role. Show caption: Javier Perez de Cuellar, who served from 1982 to 1991, is re…

Javier Perez de Cuellar, seen here in a meeting with Yasser Arafat, was known for his quiet space-creation for human rights. Show caption: Javier Perez de Cuellar, seen here in a meeting with Yasser …

Boutros Boutros-Ghali, secretary general from 1992 to 1996, told inconvenient truths and championed UN preventive diplomacy. Show caption: Boutros Boutros-Ghali, secretary general from 1992 to 1996, …

Boutros Boutros-Ghali, seen in a meeting with Mother Teresa, was so outspoken that Washington vetoed his second term. Show caption: Boutros Boutros-Ghali, seen in a meeting with Mother Teresa,…

Kofi Annan, who served from 1997 to 2006, was initially popular with the UN Security Council’s western members for 'flexibility' in allowing Nato intervention in Bosnia. Show caption: Kofi Annan, who served from 1997 to 2006, was initially popu…

Kofi Annan, dancing with a resident of Laayoune in Western Sahara, was personally castigated for UN failures over the Srebrenica and Rwanda genocides. Show caption: Kofi Annan, dancing with a resident of Laayoune in Western S…

Ban Ki-moon, addressing a news conference in front of the damaged warehouse building of an UNRWA office in Gaza, was secretary general from 2007 to 2016. Show caption: Ban Ki-moon, addressing a news conference in front of the da…

Ban Ki-moon, standing among a group of children in Tripoli, Lebanon, was known for his climate activism. Show caption: Ban Ki-moon, standing among a group of children in Tripoli, …

Antonio Guterres, the current UN Secretary General, will step down at the end of his second term later this year. Show caption: Antonio Guterres, the current UN Secretary General, will ste…

Antonio Guterres, seen here in the outskirts of Kabul, has spent his second term absorbing many pressures – managing American funding cuts and hostility to multilateralism, and drawing sharp pushback from Washington over Gaza. Show caption: Antonio Guterres, seen here in the outskirts of Kabul, has s…





































Accept demotion because a secretary general who works as if the kitchen is still in New York will be ignored. Make a virtue out of being the new head waiter because you oversee all tables. Immediately you will have friends among states left off the guest lists because they fear being on the menu instead. A waiter who seats those queuing out in the cold – the small states and the civilians absent from negotiations – acquires more power than the owners intended. Their menu du jour are the rules that temporary coalitions conveniently forget. In short, the secretary general that can assemble their own coalitions, acquires influence greater than that bestowed by the UN Charter.

Do not try to serve every table. Proliferating UN peace envoys and political missions produce indigestion. Choose by comparative advantage. These are the wars where no permanent member has a decisive stake while stalemated regional stakeholders desperately seek a way out. That points to prioritising Sudan, Myanmar, Yemen and Haiti. Cook there while waiting elsewhere such as Ukraine or Gaza.

Ring the one bell a waiter can. Article 99 of the Charter allows the secretary general to place peace threats before the council, uninvited. Mr Guterres used it once, over Gaza in 2023. Making it a routine nuisance would, at least, liven the sedate restaurant routine.

Do not put the house name on dishonest menus. Modern ceasefires are often just public relations moves to ease pressure on belligerents. With legitimacy its crucial currency, the UN should not put its flag on any that lack clear process milestones, especially independent verification and enforceable humanitarian access.

Promulgate a robust safety code. Transactional peace may be the new reality, but the secretary general should not bless this unconditionally. Insist on minimum enforceable standards drawn from the Charter and the Geneva Conventions: civilians protected, no amnesty for atrocity crimes, consultation with people affected and a path to justice. As with restaurant inspections, deals should be graded publicly so that consumers can make informed choices.

Quote The UN secretary general is always on everyone’s menu. More challenging still, the new incumbent will watch the tables being laid elsewhere

Improve customer service. UN mediators are too often haughty politicians past their prime. Fewer and younger envoys carrying less baggage, and better trained and supported could set a new tone. As peacemaking is the cheapest thing the organisation does with the biggest potential returns, ring-fence it from the UN80 reform cuts.

Franchise your outlets. The age of 100,000 blue helmets is over and more realistic for UN peacekeeping is to become licensor and inspector rather than retail caterer. Perhaps through regional peacekeepers under UN mandates and standards with assessed funding as the Security Council agreed in principle for African Union operations in 2023.

Listen to the kitchen porters without interfering with their duties. These are the humanitarians present across all frontlines. Their area is where peace efforts fail first and last. Their insights around access and protection provide moral and practical leverage. A secretary general who has read the famine report before the council is harder to ignore.

Know when to argue with the owners. A marginalised secretary general will achieve nothing. Calibrate your independence through picking the fights that matter and winning enough to be respected but not so many as to be finished prematurely.

Dine more often outside New York. Visit all active wars in the first year, not for photo-ops but for acquiring the moral authority that is earned only by accompanying the suffering. In a world of pop-up relationships, the secretary general must pop in more and pop out less.

The secretary general’s role may have shrunk but the stakes have grown. The UN may not be able to end wars but can make them resolvable by underpinning other people’s deals, feeding the people they forget and caring for the people they hurt. At a time of arrangements struck by the powerful over the heads of the powerless, that is not nothing.

This could be the most useful thing the new secretary general can do, and the council should have the wisdom to choose someone with the humility to do it.