A new world economic order is shaping up, and the Gulf is playing an outsized role in it

For decades, development has been measured almost exclusively through gross domestic product and other macroeconomic indicators. Using these metrics, the world economy delivered rising growth rates, expanding infrastructure and global integration. Yet the model left critical gaps: lagging human development, underdeveloped private sectors in many countries and little emphasis on equity or sustainability.

The 2025 UN Human Development Index Report makes this stark. Human development progress is experiencing an unprecedented slowdown. Excluding the crisis years of 2020-21, the meagre rise projected this year is the smallest since 1990. This is not a blip but a structural failure.

A core issue is the “success” metric itself. All nations and governments chase and report GDP growth, while GDP was never designed to capture well-being, inequality, environmental sustainability or social cohesion. In fact, GDP can show growth even while living standards stagnate and natural resources are depleted. As a result, many countries may appear successful on paper while citizens face widening disparities and declining well-being.

This critique is not new and, indeed, now widespread. Today, policymakers, academics and business leaders alike recognise that 20th-century growth models are no match for 21st-century challenges. If we continue chasing GDP while ignoring human development, the future risks becoming one of high output but low well-being.

However, if we recalibrate and work on putting people, equity, innovation and sustainability at the core, we can enter a new era of prosperity.

This recalibration is the first, and core, element of the new calculus of prosperity. Prosperity cannot be measured only by economic size but by opportunities for people, resilience of systems and fairness of outcomes. It must be entrepreneurial, innovative, and built on sustainability and inclusion as non-negotiables.

We now argue that there is a second element for this new calculus: the so-called “emerging” markets. The majority of these markets, of which the GCC is one, are no longer just catching up (or emerging). They are part of defining the future and have now earned a new title: future growth market.

Globally, and according to the 2025 IMF World Economic Outlook, emerging markets and developing economies will grow at 3.7 per cent this year, nearly three times the 1.4 per cent forecast for advanced economies. World Economics puts the contrast sharper: 5.7 per cent versus 1.9 per cent. This is a structural change, reshaping the global economy for the century ahead.

West Asia illustrates this vividly. The GCC controls $4.2 trillion in sovereign wealth assets, according to the Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute, operates world-class trade hubs, and the World Bank reports that it is seeing non-oil GDP growth above 4 per cent annually. Meanwhile, India, now the world’s most populous nation at 1.43 billion people, will account for more than 16 per cent of global GDP growth from 2023-2028, according to the IMF. Its middle class of 400 million is expected to double by 2030, a 2023 Brookings Institution report says, unleashing demand, innovation and investment on an unprecedented scale.

In Africa, the numbers are equally interesting. By 2050, the continent will be home to 2.5 billion people, more than 60 per cent under 25. This will be the largest youth cohort in history. Already, Africa has the world’s highest entrepreneurship rates – more than one in five working-age adults are starting a business. Combined with rapid urbanisation and mobile adoption, the continent is a laboratory of innovation.

Critically, global growth markets are not merely copying advanced economies – they are leapfrogging. Kenya’s M-Pesa reinvented finance with mobile money, India’s telemedicine platforms are influencing rural healthcare models globally, and the UAE’s digital government services are among the world’s most advanced.

The old binary of 'developed versus developing' is obsolete

These are not just stories of growth; they show prosperity can be inclusive, sustainable and driven by innovation.

In this new calculus, human capital is the most valuable resource and digital infrastructure the ultimate enabler. Countries that invest in their young, entrepreneurial populations, and that build sustainable, tech-enabled systems, will define the coming century.

Innovation no longer flows only from “advanced economies” outward. Increasingly, it flows in all directions. What starts in Lagos, Jakarta or Dubai may soon shape practices in London, Tokyo or New York.

Barriers remain. Venture capital still flows disproportionately to Silicon Valley rather than Nairobi or Riyadh. Perception biases, not performance, often disadvantage startups from growth markets, and trade barriers and regulatory fragmentation persist.

Yet the old binary of “developed versus developing” is obsolete. The real choice is this: cling to outdated models that prioritise GDP growth while neglecting equity, or embrace a new order focusing on well-being and where global growth markets lead prosperity – entrepreneurial, inclusive and sustainable.

The 21st century will not be defined by those who dominated the 20th. It will be shaped by those who innovate, adapt and build systems where people and the planet thrive.

From Riyadh’s corridors to Bangalore’s campuses, from Abu Dhabi’s ports to Nairobi’s tech hubs, a new generation of economic champions is already rising.

The era for this new calculus has begun.

Dr Yasar Jarrar teaches at the Hult International Business School and is a columnist for The National

Dina H Sherif is the executive director of the MIT Kuo Sharper Centre for Prosperity and Entrepreneurship, and a senior lecturer at the MIT Sloan School of Management

Venom Director: Ruben Fleischer Cast: Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed Rating: 1.5/5

'Avengers: Infinity War'

Dir: The Russo Brothers

Starring: Chris Evans, Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Robert Downey Junior, Scarlett Johansson, Elizabeth Olsen

Four stars

About Krews Founder: Ahmed Al Qubaisi Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: January 2019 Number of employees: 10 Sector: Technology/Social media Funding to date: Estimated $300,000 from Hub71 in-kind support

TV: World Cup Qualifier 2018 matches will be aired on on OSN Sports HD Cricket channel

Scores Oman 109-3 in 18.4 overs (Aqib Ilyas 45 not out, Aamir Kaleem 27) beat UAE 108-9 in 20 overs (Usman 27, Mustafa 24, Fayyaz 3-16, Bilal 3-23)

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

EA Sports FC 26 Publisher: EA Sports Consoles: PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S Rating: 3/5

How to apply for a drone permit Individuals must register on UAE Drone app or website using their UAE Pass

Add all their personal details, including name, nationality, passport number, Emiratis ID, email and phone number

Upload the training certificate from a centre accredited by the GCAA

Submit their request

What are the regulations? Fly it within visual line of sight

Never over populated areas

Ensure maximum flying height of 400 feet (122 metres) above ground level is not crossed

Users must avoid flying over restricted areas listed on the UAE Drone app

Only fly the drone during the day, and never at night

Should have a live feed of the drone flight

Drones must weigh 5 kg or less

School counsellors on mental well-being Schools counsellors in Abu Dhabi have put a number of provisions in place to help support pupils returning to the classroom next week. Many children will resume in-person lessons for the first time in 10 months and parents previously raised concerns about the long-term effects of distance learning. Schools leaders and counsellors said extra support will be offered to anyone that needs it. Additionally, heads of years will be on hand to offer advice or coping mechanisms to ease any concerns. “Anxiety this time round has really spiralled, more so than from the first lockdown at the beginning of the pandemic,” said Priya Mitchell, counsellor at The British School Al Khubairat in Abu Dhabi. “Some have got used to being at home don’t want to go back, while others are desperate to get back. “We have seen an increase in depressive symptoms, especially with older pupils, and self-harm is starting younger. “It is worrying and has taught us how important it is that we prioritise mental well-being.” Ms Mitchell said she was liaising more with heads of year so they can support and offer advice to pupils if the demand is there. The school will also carry out mental well-being checks so they can pick up on any behavioural patterns and put interventions in place to help pupils. At Raha International School, the well-being team has provided parents with assessment surveys to see how they can support students at home to transition back to school. “They have created a Well-being Resource Bank that parents have access to on information on various domains of mental health for students and families,” a team member said. “Our pastoral team have been working with students to help ease the transition and reduce anxiety that [pupils] may experience after some have been nearly a year off campus. "Special secondary tutorial classes have also focused on preparing students for their return; going over new guidelines, expectations and daily schedules.”

Porsche Macan T: The Specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 265hp from 5,000-6,500rpm Torque: 400Nm from 1,800-4,500rpm Transmission: 7-speed dual-clutch auto Speed: 0-100kph in 6.2sec Top speed: 232kph Fuel consumption: 10.7L/100km On sale: May or June Price: From Dh259,900

If you go Flight connections to Ulaanbaatar are available through a variety of hubs, including Seoul and Beijing, with airlines including Mongolian Airlines and Korean Air. While some nationalities, such as Americans, don’t need a tourist visa for Mongolia, others, including UAE citizens, can obtain a visa on arrival, while others including UK citizens, need to obtain a visa in advance. Contact the Mongolian Embassy in the UAE for more information. Nomadic Road offers expedition-style trips to Mongolia in January and August, and other destinations during most other months. Its nine-day August 2020 Mongolia trip will cost from $5,250 per person based on two sharing, including airport transfers, two nights’ hotel accommodation in Ulaanbaatar, vehicle rental, fuel, third party vehicle liability insurance, the services of a guide and support team, accommodation, food and entrance fees; nomadicroad.com A fully guided three-day, two-night itinerary at Three Camel Lodge costs from $2,420 per person based on two sharing, including airport transfers, accommodation, meals and excursions including the Yol Valley and Flaming Cliffs. A return internal flight from Ulaanbaatar to Dalanzadgad costs $300 per person and the flight takes 90 minutes each way; threecamellodge.com

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

Results Catchweight 60kg: Mohammed Al Katheeri (UAE) beat Mostafa El Hamy (EGY) TKO round 3 Light Heavyweight: Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) no contest Kevin Oumar (COM) Unintentional knee by Oumer Catchweight 73kg: Yazid Chouchane (ALG) beat Ahmad Al Boussairy (KUW) Unanimous decision Featherweight: Faris Khaleel Asha (JOR) beat Yousef Al Housani (UAE) TKO in round 2 through foot injury Welterweight: Omar Hussein (JOR) beat Yassin Najid (MAR); Split decision Middleweight: Yousri Belgaroui (TUN) beat Sallah Eddine Dekhissi (MAR); Round-1 TKO Lightweight: Abdullah Mohammed Ali Musalim (UAE) beat Medhat Hussein (EGY); Triangle choke submission Welterweight: Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) beat Sofiane Oudina (ALG); Triangle choke Round-1 Lightweight: Mohammad Yahya (UAE) beat Saleem Al Bakri (JOR); Unanimous decision Bantamweight: Ali Taleb (IRQ) beat Nawras Abzakh (JOR); TKO round-2 Catchweight 63kg: Rany Saadeh (PAL) beat Abdel Ali Hariri (MAR); Unanimous decision

57%20Seconds %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Rusty%20Cundieff%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJosh%20Hutcherson%2C%20Morgan%20Freeman%2C%20Greg%20Germann%2C%20Lovie%20Simone%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2%2F5%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

SECRET%20INVASION %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Ali%20Selim%20%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Samuel%20L%20Jackson%2C%20Olivia%20Coleman%2C%20Kingsley%20Ben-Adir%2C%20Emilia%20Clarke%20%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl, 48V hybrid Transmission: eight-speed automatic Power: 325bhp Torque: 450Nm Price: Dh289,000

Boston%20Strangler %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Matt%20Ruskin%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EKeira%20Knightley%2C%20Carrie%20Coon%2C%20Alessandro%20Nivola%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre Transmission: 6-speed automatic Power: 110 horsepower Torque: 147Nm Price: From Dh59,700 On sale: now

South Africa v India schedule Tests: 1st Test Jan 5-9, Cape Town; 2nd Test Jan 13-17, Centurion; 3rd Test Jan 24-28, Johannesburg ODIs: 1st ODI Feb 1, Durban; 2nd ODI Feb 4, Centurion; 3rd ODI Feb 7, Cape Town; 4th ODI Feb 10, Johannesburg; 5th ODI Feb 13, Port Elizabeth; 6th ODI Feb 16, Centurion T20Is: 1st T20I Feb 18, Johannesburg; 2nd T20I Feb 21, Centurion; 3rd T20I Feb 24, Cape Town

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3EFounder%3A%20Hani%20Abu%20Ghazaleh%3Cbr%3EBased%3A%20Abu%20Dhabi%2C%20with%20an%20office%20in%20Montreal%3Cbr%3EFounded%3A%202018%3Cbr%3ESector%3A%20Virtual%20Reality%3Cbr%3EInvestment%20raised%3A%20%241.2%20million%2C%20and%20nearing%20close%20of%20%245%20million%20new%20funding%20round%3Cbr%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%2012%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Milestones on the road to union 1970 October 26: Bahrain withdraws from a proposal to create a federation of nine with the seven Trucial States and Qatar. December: Ahmed Al Suwaidi visits New York to discuss potential UN membership. 1971 March 1: Alex Douglas Hume, Conservative foreign secretary confirms that Britain will leave the Gulf and “strongly supports” the creation of a Union of Arab Emirates. July 12: Historic meeting at which Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid make a binding agreement to create what will become the UAE. July 18: It is announced that the UAE will be formed from six emirates, with a proposed constitution signed. RAK is not yet part of the agreement. August 6: The fifth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed becoming Ruler of Abu Dhabi, with official celebrations deferred until later in the year. August 15: Bahrain becomes independent. September 3: Qatar becomes independent. November 23-25: Meeting with Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid and senior British officials to fix December 2 as date of creation of the UAE. November 29: At 5.30pm Iranian forces seize the Greater and Lesser Tunbs by force. November 30: Despite a power sharing agreement, Tehran takes full control of Abu Musa. November 31: UK officials visit all six participating Emirates to formally end the Trucial States treaties December 2: 11am, Dubai. New Supreme Council formally elects Sheikh Zayed as President. Treaty of Friendship signed with the UK. 11.30am. Flag raising ceremony at Union House and Al Manhal Palace in Abu Dhabi witnessed by Sheikh Khalifa, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. December 6: Arab League formally admits the UAE. The first British Ambassador presents his credentials to Sheikh Zayed. December 9: UAE joins the United Nations.

The specs AT4 Ultimate, as tested Engine: 6.2-litre V8 Power: 420hp Torque: 623Nm Transmission: 10-speed automatic Price: From Dh330,800 (Elevation: Dh236,400; AT4: Dh286,800; Denali: Dh345,800) On sale: Now

The%20specs%3A%20Taycan%20Turbo%20GT %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDual%20synchronous%20electric%20motors%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E1%2C108hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E1%2C340Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle-speed%20automatic%20(front%20axle)%3B%20two-speed%20transmission%20(rear%20axle)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETouring%20range%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E488-560km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh928%2C400%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EOrders%20open%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

UAE squad Esha Oza (captain), Al Maseera Jahangir, Emily Thomas, Heena Hotchandani, Indhuja Nandakumar, Katie Thompson, Lavanya Keny, Mehak Thakur, Michelle Botha, Rinitha Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Siya Gokhale, Sashikala Silva, Suraksha Kotte, Theertha Satish (wicketkeeper) Udeni Kuruppuarachchige, Vaishnave Mahesh.

UAE tour of Zimbabwe All matches in Bulawayo

Friday, Sept 26 – First ODI

Sunday, Sept 28 – Second ODI

Tuesday, Sept 30 – Third ODI

Thursday, Oct 2 – Fourth ODI

Sunday, Oct 5 – First T20I

Monday, Oct 6 – Second T20I

The specs Engine: Long-range single or dual motor with 200kW or 400kW battery Power: 268bhp / 536bhp Torque: 343Nm / 686Nm Transmission: Single-speed automatic Max touring range: 620km / 590km Price: From Dh250,000 (estimated) On sale: Later this year

MATCH INFO Norwich 0 Watford 2 (Deulofeu 2', Gray 52') Red card: Christian Kabasele (WatforD)

THE BIO Favourite author - Paulo Coelho Favourite holiday destination - Cuba New York Times or Jordan Times? NYT is a school and JT was my practice field Role model - My Grandfather Dream interviewee - Che Guevara

Other workplace saving schemes The UAE government announced a retirement savings plan for private and free zone sector employees in 2023.

Dubai’s savings retirement scheme for foreign employees working in the emirate’s government and public sector came into effect in 2022.

National Bonds unveiled a Golden Pension Scheme in 2022 to help private-sector foreign employees with their financial planning.

In April 2021, Hayah Insurance unveiled a workplace savings plan to help UAE employees save for their retirement.

Lunate, an Abu Dhabi-based investment manager, has launched a fund that will allow UAE private companies to offer employees investment returns on end-of-service benefits.