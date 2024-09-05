Nuns and priests take part in a prayer near Mother Teresa's tomb during a mass marking Mother Teresa's 27th death anniversary at the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata, India, on September 5. EPA
Nuns and priests take part in a prayer near Mother Teresa's tomb during a mass marking Mother Teresa's 27th death anniversary at the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata, India, on September 5. EPA

Opinion

Comment

Do we have role models today like Mother Teresa and Muhammed Ali?

Shelina Janmohamed is an author and a culture columnist for The National

September 05, 2024