Syria's Ukrainian deja vu

Bombing, shelling, siege and targeting civilians. We have seen it all. The war in Ukraine rang many bells for Syrians, who lived through a decade-long war in which similar tactics were used to defeat the opposition. In terms of the day-to-day carnage, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is all too familiar. It adds salt to many of their unhealed wounds.

The memories are a living trauma too many Syrians cannot get over, especially since Russian forces have been accused of committing many atrocities in Syria. In fact, while the world is busy with Ukraine, the bombing continues in northern Syria by government forces.

Syrians have shown a lot of sympathy and affection towards Ukrainian civilians, and have shared a lot from their experience during their own war, particularly about the targeting of hospitals and civilian areas.

In 2015, and after years of supporting the Syrian government in the war, Russia deployed its military to protect Assad’s grip on power by providing air support. Then its military involvement expanded, and an air base was established in Hmeimim, on Syria’s coast.

The images of the destruction in many cities in Ukraine seem like a mirror of the damage caused by Russian airstrikes in Aleppo. Some have called the besieged city of Mariupol Ukraine’s Aleppo.

As in Aleppo, medical facilities in Mariupol, including a maternity hospital, have been targeted. In Syria, such facilities were targeted in spite of the UN sharing their locations with Syrian and Russian forces in a bid to prevent such attacks.

The White Helmets, a Syrian civil defence group, has said it is preparing video modules to help Ukrainians survive bombardment and siege.

Another common feature in both countries is the effectiveness of disinformation campaigns. Many of the ones used in Ukraine were honed in Syria.

But beyond the visual similarity from a bomber plane or the virtual similarities from a cyber-warfare room, there could soon be another, more intimate common thread between these two wars. Ukraine and Syria may soon share some of the same fighters: Syrians.

Earlier in March, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that around 16,000 volunteer fighters could be deployed from Middle East to Ukraine. Given Russia and Syria’s military ties, Syria would be the first point of selection for fighters to come along. Many Syrian soldiers have fought closely with Russian counterparts, and understand their systems and tactics. They might also be less susceptible to morale issues, as they are more divorced from the complications of a war between neighbouring states with a shared history and so much in common.

A demonstration in support of Ukraine in the northwest Syrian city of Binnish, in Idlib province. AFP

The US Defence Department has said that, so far, no Syrian fighters appear to have entered Ukraine. But European intelligence officials claimed last month that 150 have already arrived in Russia, with a view to being deployed on the Ukrainian front. One Syrian NGO claims the number is 800. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights alleges that as many as 40,000 Syrians have registered to fight on the Russian side, though it also notes that none of them have actually done so yet. At least some of the motivation will be financial – fighters are reportedly being offered a monthly salary of 1,500 euros ($1,637).

The economic conditions in Syria, including frequent power cuts and widespread poverty, are pushing many to consider such offers even if the results could be deadly.

The inevitable outcome here is that Syrian society, already so fractured, is becoming that much further divided as the war in Ukraine drags on. As I’ve already noted, there is great sympathy among Syrians in the opposition with Ukraine’s resistance against Russia. Some of them may join the fight on that side, too. Many have showed willingness – on social media, at least – to do so, especially after Ukraine called on foreign fighters to come and join its ranks. (In Russia and within the pro-Russian camp, much of this has been branded as ISIS supporters going to fight alongside alleged Ukrainian Nazis.)

Then there is the equally divisive question of refugees. While most Syrians, like almost everyone else, wish for Ukraine’s war would end quickly, with less loss and destruction that Syria faced, the global humanitarian reaction to Ukraine’s crisis has made many Syrians bitter. Europe is home to hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees, but the near-universal enthusiasm with which it embraces Ukrainian refugees is something Syrians never experienced, even though both groups have fled Russian actions Europe has roundly condemned. Some Syrians have mooted the idea that, if the response to the Syrian government and its Russian ally had been tougher years ago, perhaps Ukraine would not have been invaded today.

That hindsight, of course, counts for little today. But it may offer a lesson in how closely these conflicts, and potential conflicts to come, are connected. Kyiv is 2,000km away from Damascus, but for Syrians it doesn’t seem so far at all.