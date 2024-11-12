Chancellor Rachel Reeves, pictured on Remembrance Sunday in central London. Her recent budget was no more than a patching-up financial statement. AFP
Chancellor Rachel Reeves, pictured on Remembrance Sunday in central London. Her recent budget was no more than a patching-up financial statement. AFP

Opinion

Britain forgets how to be inspiring as Labour offers a pipeline of nothing

Chris Blackhurst is a former editor of The Independent, based in London

November 12, 2024