Trump nominates former Kansas governor Jeffrey Colyer as US ambassador to UAE

President Donald Trump has nominated former Kansas governor Jeffrey Colyer to be the US ambassador to the UAE.

The UAE has been without a US ambassador since Martina Strong left in August 2025. The Trump administration has been slow to name envoys to key posts, including in the Middle East. Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and Iraq remain without confirmed US ambassadors.

The White House submitted the nomination of Mr Coyler, a Republican, to the Senate late on Monday. The position requires Senate confirmation.

“He has a proven record of public service, principled leadership and steadfast commitment to improving the lives of Kansans and the American people,” Jerry Moran, a senator from Kansas, wrote on X. “I am confident he will represent our country well on the world stage.”

The Trump administration's shortage of confirmed diplomats in the Middle East comes as the region is grappling with the effects of the Iran war. Mr Trump has preferred to use special envoys and Vice President JD Vance to lead diplomatic efforts in the conflict.

Mr Colyer, 66, is a surgeon and has a background in politics and international humanitarian work.

His predecessor Ms Strong is a career diplomat who was appointed under president Joe Biden.

Mr Trump has relied heavily on Steve Witkoff, a long-time friend he appointed as his special envoy for peace missions, and his son-in-law Jared Kushner, who has taken a leading role in negotiations involving Iran, Israel and Gaza, as well as other regional issues.

The nomination comes after Mr Trump’s party suffered a bruising defeat in the US midterm elections, and lost its majority in Congress.