US soldier arrested in UK as part of espionage allegations investigation

A soldier from the US Army has been arrested in Britain on suspicion of offences under national security legislation, in an investigation involving allegations of espionage relating to Russia, authorities said on Tuesday.

The man, 41, was arrested near Gloucester by officers from Counter Terrorism Policing, working with US authorities, the FBI and the US military.

“This important arrest involves allegations of espionage, which is of the utmost concern to the United States and our allies," FBI Director Kash Patel said in a statement.

Gloucester is home to the Government Communications Headquarters. There was no mention of the intelligence centre in Tuesday's news release.

The man was detained on suspicion of offences under Sections 1 and 3 of the National Security Act 2023, which cover obtaining or disclosing protected information and assisting a foreign intelligence service.

Police were conducting searches at two locations in Gloucestershire. The suspect was in custody at a London police station.

Deputy assistant commissioner Vicki Evans, the senior national co-ordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, said the allegations were serious and the investigation was continuing.

Brig Gen Sean Stinchon, head of the US Army Counter-Intelligence Command, described the alleged conduct of a senior soldier entrusted with sensitive information as a reminder of the persistent threat posed by insiders.

"I encourage anyone who thinks they’ve witnessed something suspicious to report it to their local counterintelligence office," Brig Gen Stinchon said in a statement.

British police said the investigation is not connected to any other continuing counter-terrorism investigations.