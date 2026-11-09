US-Saudi Business Council discusses expanding trade and investment ties

The US-Saudi Business Council remains committed to supporting Washington's economic relationship with Riyadh by expanding trade and investment, the American Embassy in Riyadh said on Monday.

Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman reaffirmed the kingdom's commitment to energy security and industrial development at a meeting of the council's board of directors in the US capital at the weekend, the embassy added.

“He highlighted emerging opportunities in artificial intelligence and critical infrastructure and underscored the strength of the partnership between our business sectors,” the embassy said a statement posted on X.

“Strong partnerships abroad mean American companies compete, win and grow, creating prosperity at home.”

Sunday's meeting was co-chaired by Lubna bint Suliman Olayan and Citi chief executive Jane Fraser, Saudi Arabia's state-run news agency reported. The council also noted the importance of close co-operation between the US and Saudi Arabia and of maintaining continuity in institutional work.

The US-Saudi Business Council did not immediately respond to The National's request for comment.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has previously pledged to invest $1 trillion in the US as part of the kingdom's broader investment strategy.

The council's US chapter meeting in Washington comes as the Iran war increases financial pressure on Saudi Arabia due to lower oil revenue.

It also comes amid a recent escalation of attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels. Saudi Arabia's Energy Ministry said on Sunday that an Aramco building in Riyadh was damaged in an attack.

The kingdom has already postponed its Future Investment Initiative conference, originally scheduled to take place from October 26 to 29, to next year because of the attacks.