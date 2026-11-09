Lebanese envoy in Detroit 'has no place' in US, State Department says

The US State Department has confirmed that it ordered the deportation of Lebanon’s consul general in Detroit, Ibrahim Charara, because of a social media posts.

Media outlets reported that Mr Charara made and shared social media posts that appeared to boast about Hezbollah's deadly 1983 Beirut barracks lorry bombing, in which 241 US service members and 58 French troops were killed.

A representative of the State Department confirmed that Mr Charara's social media posts caused concern and resulted in him being asked to leave the US.

"The Lebanese consul in Detroit has been designated persona non grata," the statement from a State Department representative read.

"Terrorists murdered Americans and our colleagues in the bombings of the US embassy compounds in Beirut in 1983 and 1984, and we will never forget them … anyone in the US who celebrates or justifies terrorist attacks has no place in our country."

The two embassy blasts, separate from the barracks bombings, killed about 60 workers and Lebanese civilians.

The representative said the State Department routinely goes over information about foreign mission members cleared to work in the US, and in some cases "takes appropriate action consistent with US law and international obligations".

Since the start of US President Donald Trump's second term in 2025, the State Department has been more aggressive in scanning the social media accounts of people seeking visas to travel and work in the US.

It has also been more prolific in withdrawing visas for students, workers and others based on findings, although the social media monitoring has been criticised as lacking context, and sometimes being subjective.

Lebanon's Detroit, Michigan-based consulate general has not yet responded to requests for comment.

The consulate's website, which appears to have been updated back in March, contains a message condemning an attack against a Jewish synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan.

Lebanon's consulate general in Michigan lists an address for a 28-storey office building used by several businesses, organisations and other entities.