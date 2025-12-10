Visa-exempt visitors to US will need to disclose 5 years of social media history

The administration of US President Donald Trump plans to order visa-exempt foreign tourists to disclose their social media histories from the last five years before entering the country, according to an official notice.
The proposal, laid out in a notice published on Tuesday in the Federal Register, would apply to visitors from 42 countries, including the UK, France, Australia and Japan, who do not need a visa to enter the US.
Currently, those travellers only need apply for a waiver known as the Electonic System for Travel Authorisation (Esta), which still requires them to provide certain personal details.
Under the proposed new rules, the collection of social media data would become a "mandatory" part of Esta applications. Applicants would need to provide their social media histories from the last five years, according to the notice.
They would also have to submit other "high-value data fields" including phone numbers from the last five years, email addresses from the past decade, personal details of family members and biometric information.
In April, the Trump administration announced it would begin screening student visa applicants' social media for anti-Semitic content.
The news comes after the State Department said that 85,000 visas have been revoked since January.
"President Trump and Secretary [Marco] Rubio adhere to one simple mandate, and they won't stop any time soon," the department said in a post accompanied by a photo of Mr Trump emblazoned with the words "Make America Safe Again".
About 8,000 student visas were among those rescinded, CNN reported, quoting a State Department official.
Some of the reasons for the revoked visas include drink-driving, assaults and theft, Fox News reported, which together account for almost half of those rescinded in the past year.
The Trump administration is continuing its immigration crackdown, and last month announced that it had halted immigration applications from citizens of 19 “high-risk countries”, after the shooting of two National Guardsmen in Washington allegedly by an Afghan refugee.
Mr Trump has made battling illegal immigration – and limiting new immigration – a cornerstone of his second administration.
The Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency has continued to carry out raids in cities with large immigrant populations, purportedly aimed at detaining violent criminals. But they have also swept up people who have simply overstayed their visas, and even US citizens.
Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said.
Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth.
“Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban.
Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients.
“We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added.
Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others.
From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth.
Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation.
BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent.
Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG.
Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban.
“Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban.
Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure.
“What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said.
“In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.”
The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”
