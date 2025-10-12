UN Security Council considers easing Syria sanctions in possible breakthrough for Damascus

The UN Security Council is considering a draft resolution that would ease long-standing sanctions on Syria and restore international dealings with its government, in the most significant shift in policy towards Damascus in more than a decade.

The US-drafted resolution was circulated among the Council’s 15 members on October 9. It would allow the flow of financial assets, funds and economic resources to Syria’s central government.

The text, seen by The National, underscores the tension at the heart of the international community’s Syria policy: how to re-engage a government once ostracised for its brutality while keeping pressure on armed groups still considered to be terrorist organisations.

The proposal stresses that member states, including Syria, must continue to “prevent and suppress terrorist acts committed specifically by ISIS and all other individuals, groups, undertakings and entities associated with Al Qaeda or ISIS,” while ensuring that no Syrian actor provides support to such groups.

If adopted, the measure would also relax limits on arms transfers, allowing under UN supervision the provision of equipment and technical expertise for narrowly defined purposes, including chemical weapons disposal, nuclear protection and demining operations, which diplomats say are essential for rebuilding infrastructure and enabling displaced Syrians to return home.

People celebrate after US President Donald Trump said he would order the lifting of sanctions on Syria, in Damascus, on May 13. Reuters

The text also calls for delisting interim President Ahmad Al Shara and his Interior Minister, Anas Khattab, from the UN’s sanctions list “effective as of the date" of the resolution.

According to a diplomat, China has indicated it is comfortable with the proposed delistings, in a rare moment of consensus among the five permanent members on the Security Council.

Even so, Hayat Tahrir Al Sham, the militant faction that forms the backbone of Mr Al Shara’s government, would remain under UN sanctions.

HTS traces its origins to Jabhat Al Nusra, Al Qaeda’s former Syrian affiliate that rebranded itself in 2017 in an effort to shed its extremist image.

Acting under Chapter 7 of the UN Charter, the draft “decides” that the asset freeze imposed under previous counter-terrorism resolutions would no longer apply to funds or economic resources provided to the Syrian government.

It urges states and institutions to take steps to ensure that any money or assets do not benefit people or entities still listed under the UN’s ISIS and Al Qaeda sanctions regime.

It would reopen the door for trade, foreign investment and large-scale reconstruction projects in a country that has remained economically paralysed and diplomatically isolated since the height of its civil war.

